Hustle & Bustle: Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom launches Virtual Experience of the exhibition

Available for free, the Virtual Experience of Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom exhibition will allow visitors from all over the world to appreciate the works of Chihuly

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A major garden exhibition by Dale Chihuly, one of the world's most-renowned glass artists from Seattle, has introduced a Virtual Experience component that will allow people from all over the world to immerse in the kaleidoscopic and captivating world of Dale Chihuly. Having just come to a close on 3 October 2021, the Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom exhibition took place amidst the verdant tropical setting of Singapore's iconic Gardens by the Bay and presented visitors with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience an extensive collection of the celebrated artist's works.

The exhibition was organised by Hustle & Bustle, supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, venue partner Gardens by the Bay, automotive sponsor Porsche, and presented by title sponsors Bank of Singapore and OCBC Premier Private Client.

"I'm thrilled to show my work in such a dynamic location in Singapore," said Chihuly. "The natural world is an endless source for creativity, and it has been so inspiring to bring my work to life in this urban garden oasis."

Dale Chihuly is an award-winning, multi-media artist known for his installations in museums, gardens, and public spaces around the world. For more than 50 years, he has pushed the boundaries of glass, reinventing natural and man-made environments with his experiments in light, space, and form.

Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom was the latest manifestation of the artist's practice as he reimagined the landscapes of Singapore's iconic Gardens by the Bay with 25 of his magnificent large-scale installations, as well as more than 80 pedestal sculptures and two-dimensional works. The works, which have been shipped directly from Seattle and installed on site, marked the first exhibition of its scale to be hosted at Gardens by the Bay, and made it the first garden in Asia to provide the verdant tropical setting for people in Singapore to experience the stunning works of Chihuly for themselves.

Among the exhibition highlights were Chihuly's majestic Setting Sun, and Moon, a large spherical installation which was last presented in the artist's landmark exhibition, Chihuly in the Light of Jerusalem 2000. Visitors had the chance to see Ethereal White Persians at the Serene Garden, and Cloud Forest Persians, a study in scale and translucency which debuted in 2019 at the Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew, in London. These large-scale works, which measure up to 10 metres in height and weigh as much as 3600 kg, were curated and designed to complement the spaces within Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome, Cloud Forest and outdoor gardens.

Having been attended by over 500,000 visitors since the start of the exhibition, Hustle & Bustle has launched a Virtual Experience of Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom due to the positive response by the public. Available for free, the Virtual Experience of Dale Chihuly: Glass in Bloom is available here , and can be viewed till 31 December 2021. Whether you are an art enthusiast, or someone who did not manage to catch the exhibition in person, this Virtual Experience will provide you with an opportunity to appreciate Chihuly's magnificent artworks.

"Chihuly is a symbol of resilience, as portrayed in his mastery of the beautiful and delicate art of glassblowing. We are captivated by his life story, and view this momentous exhibition as an opportunity to share his inspirational story with the rest of Singapore, despite the challenges of putting together a show of this scale in the midst of a pandemic. When the world has come to a standstill during this pandemic period, Chihuly's works bring our focus back to nature. While the physical exhibition has ended, we hope to continue bringing joy and making art accessible to locals and international audiences alike with the introduction of this Virtual Experience component, who can immerse in and appreciate the stunning works of Chihuly," said Michael Lee, CEO of Hustle & Bustle, on the partnership with Chihuly Studio.

About Dale Chihuly

Dale Chihuly is an American artist noted for revolutionizing the studio glass movement and elevating perceptions of the glass medium. Known for ambitious architectural installations in cities, museums, and gardens around the world, Chihuly utilizes a variety of media to realize his creative vision, including glass, paint, charcoal, neon, ice, and Polyvitro. Chihuly's work is included in more than 200 museum collections worldwide, including Metropolitan Museum of Art, Smithsonian American Art Museum and Corning Museum of Glass. Major exhibitions include Chihuly Over Venice (1995-96), Chihuly in the Light of Jerusalem (1999), de Young Museum in San Francisco (2008), Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (2011), Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond (2012), Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, Montreal, Canada (2013), Royal Ontario Museum, Toronto, Canada (2016), and Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas (2017.) In addition, Chihuly Garden and Glass, a long-term exhibition located at the Seattle Center, opened in 2012. For more information, visit chihuly.com and @ChihulyStudio.

About Hustle & Bustle

Hustle & Bustle is an award-winning integrated creative experiential agency with a passion and reputation for creating curating groundbreaking experiences and celebrating milestones. By spearheading creativity and digital innovations at the forefront of every experience, Hustle & Bustle crafts unforgettable experiences for their guests and clients. For more information, visit www.hustleandbustle.co .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658039/Dale_Chihuly_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1658112/Dale_Chihuly_Blue_Purple_Boat_2006_Gardens_Bay_Singapore_installed__1.jpg