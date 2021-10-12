The ASSEMBLY Show: Awards, Demonstrations, Competitions and More to be Featured at The Upcoming ASSEMBLY Show; 9th Annual Event to be Held in Person in Rosemont, IL

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / From October 26-28, thousands of assembly industry professionals will gather at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL for the 9th Annual ASSEMBLY Show. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in several special events and featured areas on the show floor including the FIRST Illinois Robotics demonstration, the Autonomous & Electric Mobility Interactive Display, Guided Tours of the Exhibit Hall and the presentation of the Plant of the Year Award and the New Product Awards. For the most up to date information, visit https://www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show.

"The manufacturing industry has faced a variety of challenges this year, and we think there is no better way to move forward than to gather as an industry, in-person, to learn together, network and see the latest technologies leading vendors have to offer," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher of ASSEMBLY Magazine. "The ASSEMBLY staff has been working diligently to provide our audience with hands-on learning opportunities and special events which will provide insight on the important issues facing manufacturers including the Industry 4.0 revolution, incorporating automation, the impact of increased competition, and so much more."

In addition to 210+ exhibitors, three pre-event intensive workshops, a dozen learning theater educational sessions and six "guided tours" of the exhibit hall. The ASSEMBLY Show will feature FIRST Illinois Robotics and Tech Challenge teams during the Tuesday evening reception on the exhibit floor. High school teams will demonstrate the robots they have built, using technology applicable for assembly manufacturing. FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a 501(c)(3) not for-profit public charity which designs accessible, innovative programs that motivate young people to pursue education and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math, while building self-confidence, knowledge, and life skills.

Global sales of electric cars, trucks and motorcycles are expected to grow from 4.1 million units in 2021 to 34.7 million units by 2030. That sort of demand has both established OEMs and a slew of startups scrambling to ramp up production. With these statistics in mind the ASSEMBLY Show will feature the Autonomous & Electric Mobility (AEM) display, in booth #119, featuring Zimmer Group's gripper used to help build the Ford Mustang Mach-E. The display is presented by Autonomous and Electric Mobility, a supplement of ASSEMBLY which features news and products for mobility industry professionals focused on automated, connected, electrified and share vehicle technologies.

Two awards programs will be held during the event. Prior to the keynote address by Sudhanshu Gaur, Vice President, Hitachi America, and Chief Architect - Smart Manufacturing, Hitachi Astemo the editors of ASSEMBLY Magazine will present the Plant of the Year Award to GKN Automotive, a Tier One supplier headquartered in London. GKN's state-of-the-art ePowertrain assembly plant in Newton, NC, supplies AWD systems to BMW, Ford, General Motors and Stellantis facilities in North America and internationally. The 505,000-square-foot facility operates 14 assembly lines that mass-produce more than 1.5 million units annually. On Thursday morning at 9:30 am during the Mix & Mingle Breakfast, the New Product of the Year Award winners will be announced. To see the companies that have been nominated, click here.

As a bonus, all attendees to The 2021 ASSEMBLY Show, will have access to The Quality Show featuring education and equipment that continuous improvement professionals need to inspect, measure, and quantify manufactured products. The exhibit hall offers hundreds of interactive exhibits from leading suppliers with the expertise to tailor the perfect metrology solution for specific applications

The 9th Annual ASSEMBLY Show will kick off with three half day workshops on Tuesday, October 26 on Electric Vehicle Assembly, Fastening & Joining and Robotics Assembly. The exhibit hall will be open on Tuesday, October 26 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm; Wednesday, October 27 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and Thursday, October 28 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm. For information about exhibiting or sponsorships, click here to contact the ASSEMBLY Show sales staff. Click here for registration information.

The ASSEMBLY Show, sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) has rapidly become the industry's leading trade show focused exclusively on assembly equipment, services and products. ASSEMBLY serves the multi-billion dollar assembly market and has been since 1958! ASSEMBLY is the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show.

