Company wins "Best Platform as a Service" and "Best Cloud Integration Product" awards in recent competitions

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced it has been recognized by two leading global technology awards programs for its ability to help enterprises connect both applications and data, automate highly repetitive tasks, and accelerate digital transformation efforts.

SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform was named the 2021 "Best Cloud Integration Product of the Year" at the annual Cloud Computing Excellence Awards, sponsored by Computing

The company's platform was also awarded the 2021 "Best Platform as a Service" award as part of the annual Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, sponsored by the Business Intelligence Group.

Both awards highlighted the power of SnapLogic to make it fast and easy for enterprises to manage all their application integrations and data integrations whether in the cloud, on-premises, or in hybrid environments via a single, scalable, cloud platform. SnapLogic's self-service integration capabilities and automated workflows break down internal data and application silos, while streamlining processes and decision-making.

SnapLogic's platform was also lauded for its ability to give lines-of-business leaders across the enterprise, such as those in HR, finance, or marketing, the direct ability to utilize its low-code solution to unlock the full power of their data and applications, empowering them to focus on strategic, business-critical work that will move the company forward.

"These awards stand as a testament to our long-standing dedication and commitment to providing customers with the most powerful and easiest to use integration platform in the market today," said Dayle Hall, CMO at SnapLogic. "The enterprise environment is complex, and organizations need tools that can help them be more efficient and effective, while giving all employees the ability to benefit from automation and access to data."

SnapLogic's breakthrough AI technology, Iris, was also highlighted in each award win. Iris uses AI and machine learning to help technical and non-technical users alike to predict the next step in building a data pipeline for cloud, analytics, and digital initiatives, with up to 90% accuracy. This means that integration backlogs can be eliminated and tasks can be completed quickly and efficiently.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

