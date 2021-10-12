HyPoint has teamed up with Germany's BASF to develop high-performance fuel cell membranes for use in its hydrogen fuel cell system while Italian gas transmission system operator Snam has launched a program to support startups along the entire hydrogen value chain, and French President Emmanuel Macron said that small modular reactors and green hydrogen are two of the country's development objectives to 2030.US-based startup HyPoint has teamed up with Germany's BASF, the largest chemical producer in the world, to develop high-performance fuel cell membranes for use in its hydrogen fuel cell system. ...

