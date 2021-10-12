Salt Lake City, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR) ("Gaensel" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company with assets in Biotech, Cryptocurrency, Software/Gaming and VR, Health, Beauty and Fashion, Technology, CRM & Data, Commodities, Retail Coffee, as well as General Contracting and Patented Building supplies, is pleased to announce Metro VR Studios has released a VR Music Video production.

Metro VR Studios announces the release of its first fully immersive VR Music Video, 'Me To You', which represents the Company's entry into the fast-growing media and music sectors of the VR consumer industry. The Matt Bunsen composition features the evocative lyrics and singing by Dani Poppitt, an on-the-rise electronic pop artist with more than one million total YouTube views. Gaensel Energy is the majority shareholder of Metro VR Studios of Boston, Massachusetts. Metro President, Michael Clebnik stated, "Metro VR release of its VR Music Video development is a bridge mobile VR and music. Music has always been bleeding edge adopters of new technology." See Press Video Metro VR.

MVRS has been at the forefront of VR development since 2016, including PC and mobile video games, immersive musical video experiences, cooperative and dynamic AI technologies, proprietary IP, industry leader partnerships and much more, and was among the first to partner with industry leaders to maintain cutting-edge capabilities.

Virtual reality (VR) in the gaming market was valued at USD 7.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 42.50 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 32.75% over the forecast period, 2020 - 2025. VR technology has gained widespread recognition and adoption over the past few years. According to NewGenApps, by 2025, the worldwide user base of AR and VR games is expected to grow to 216 million users.

The Metro VR Management team has extensive experience in building software, portals, websites and gaming engines. Key factors include:

Team has successfully completed and launched an AA quality title in under two years - the Company foundation is built and prepared for rapid concurrent development of multiple titles

Established relationships with the indie developer eco-system enables us to rapidly scale development resources up to over outsourced contractors

Internally developed IP decreases game development time significantly, allowing us to build and publish titles more rapidly

Established deep-rooted relationship in Montreal game ecosystem for larger expansion

Proven track record of delivering shareholder value

Metro VR CEO, Michael Clebnik has formerly served as CEO of Stumpworld Systems, overseeing growth to 110 employees, raising over $8m in Venture Capital and then acquired by a publicly traded financial firm for over $60 Million USD; this before founding American Fantasy Sports an early innovator in daily fantasy sports contests. He then founded NLOP.com the USA's largest free to play poker portal, which struck partnerships with NBCSports, Miller Brewing, UFC, WWE and other media properties. NLOP.com sold to Zen Gaming in 2010. The Metro VR management team, https://metrovrstudios.com/about-us/, are longstanding fully certified Sony - Microsoft and Oculus developers.

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty - Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

