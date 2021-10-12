Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Papilly AB (publ) (under name change to Bonzun AB (publ)) is removed (524/21)

On April 30, 2021, the shares in Papilly AB (publ) (the "Company") (under name change to Bonzun AB (publ)) were given observation status after the Company had entered into a letter of intent to acquire Bonzun Health Information AB, resulting in a decision by Nasdaq Stockholm AB that the Company would have to undergo an examination comparable to that conducted for an entirely new issuer applying for admission to trading. On June 7, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Bonzun Health Information AB through an issue in kind. The acquisition was conditional upon, inter alia, approval by a general meeting of the Company's shareholders and Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares to continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On August 31, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On September 30, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders had decided to approve the acquisition of Bonzun Health Information AB through an issue in kind. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Papilly AB (publ) (PAPI, ISIN code SE0005849205, order book ID 101907) with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB