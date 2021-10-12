DJ Infinix: Play Big with the All-New Infinix NOTE 11 Series Smartphones

Infinix Infinix: Play Big with the All-New Infinix NOTE 11 Series Smartphones 12-Oct-2021 / 16:00 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Play Big with the All-New Infinix NOTE 11 Series Smartphones

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach - 12 October 2021 - Infinix today unveiled the NOTE 11 Series, the newest line in its premium NOTE portfolio consisting of the NOTE 11 and NOTE 11 Pro. With the latest addition, Infinix brings faster, stronger and more efficient power and performance leveraging a unique combination of advanced technologies to create its impressive, yet affordable line of smartphones.

The NOTE 11 Pro is one of the first smartphones to be powered with MediaTek's new Helio G96 ultra-gaming processor and features a 120Hz 6.95" FHD+Ultra Fluid Display, a 64MP AI Triple Camera with 30x ultra zoom and Infinix's new Monster Game Kit that combines innovative experience-rich features for exceptional gaming, along with other intelligent technologies, all designed to empower users with style, functionality and exceptional performance.

"Infinix is empowering the everyday consumer with powerful performance and premium-grade technology in the palm of their hand for the ultimate smartphone experience," said Bob Sun, Senior Product Manager at Infinix. "The NOTE 11 Series delivers a perfect mobile solution for consumers who want access to beautifully-crafted devices that are packed with the latest technology trends for work, play and creativity without breaking the bank."

Next-Level Performance

MediaTek's Helio G96 chipset is an octa-core processor that features two powerful Arm Cortex-A76 processors cores that clock up to 2.05GHz and an Arm Mali-G57 graphics processing unit (GPU) for remarkably smooth and efficient graphics performance. Together, this creates a fully immersive experience for users when applied to a vast array of existing features and capabilities within the NOTE 11 Pro from app-switching to watching the latest movie, without ever draining the battery.

MediaTek's HyperEngine 2.0 Lite Technology capabilities embedded in the G96 also helps to quicken the response time between smartphone and cell tower, while enabling connections to two Wi-Fi bands or routers simultaneously to lower latency and reduce unwanted lag.

Taking the smartphone's performance even further, Infinix is offering smart interconnection by powering users with multi-screen collaboration through Infinix's Insync application. This technology adds screen projection and makes wireless projection simple by synchronizing users' work seamlessly between their TVs, laptops and smartphones for maximum flexibility and productivity. This allows users to mirror images or cast pictures, videos and audio between the smartphone and a TV and use the smartphone as a remote control through simple touch and voice commands using artificial intelligence (AI) voice, which will be supported via a OTA software update.

Pushing the Boundaries of Creativity

Infinix is bringing together an array of key intelligent solutions to empower the user to do more wherever they may be. Users can explore the world and remember the finest details of every moment with the Note 11 Series' impressive cameras and 30x zoom.

The NOTE 11 Series showcases a 16MP front-facing selfie camera with quick autofocus capabilities that creates a crisp and clean image. Whether taking a photo with friends or finding the perfect selfie, the NOTE 11 Series captures memory-worthy images. Users can record every moment with the Pro's 64MP ultra-night camera comprising of a 13MP telephoto lens with 30x digital zoom and a 2MP Bokeh lens. Meanwhile, the NOTE 11 is equipped with 50MP ultra-night cameras consisting of a 2MP telephoto lens. Note 11 series smartphones allow users to take fantastic photos in all lighting conditions giving users a one-stop shop for functionality, power and creativity packed into a single device.

The NOTE 11 Pro comes with a 6.95" FHD+ ultra-fluid display with 120Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, which is accredited by TÜV Rheinland for less eye fatigue so users can use their Note 11 Pro for longer without causing discomfort to the eyes.

A Truly Immersive Gaming Experience

The NOTE 11 Pro redefines the immersive viewing experience by optimizing ad combining key sensory-focused technologies with Infinix's Dar-link 2.0 Ultimate Game Booster software and MediaTek's Helio G96 chipset. To maximize entertainment enjoyment while remaining power efficient, Infinix has loaded the NOTE 11 Series with its unique Dar-link 2.0 software which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to improve image stability and sensitivity of touch Dar-link 2.0 learns users' usage patterns to optimize battery, temperature and memory for maximum performance, working in conjunction with audio technology to enhance the gaming experience.

The NOTE 11 Series also provides an atmospheric surround-sound experience thanks to the cinematic dual speakers with digital theatre systems (DTS) - located on the top and bottom of the smartphone - to fully immerse the user into the scene. In additon, a standout SuperCool system with 3D 9-layer graphene film allows the NOTE 11 Series to efficiently manage its temperature to avoid overheating for a more comfortable, immersive and exciting smartphone gaming experience. Lastly, the NOTE 11 Pro boasts a more uniformed rhythm in reminder related scenarios with its integrated linear motor technology, which simulates shorter and crisper vibrations when game-playing.

Embedded into the NOTE 11 Series is a brand new XOS 10 software with a revolutionary new look and feel. In addition, users can expect to see on-trend system-wide icons, rebounds effects, enhanced privacy packaged into a fresh and secure software experience. Alongside these headline features, XOS10 comes with Large Folder, Smart Scenes & Privacy Tracker for a seamless experience on the Note 11 series.

Other key features of Infinix's NOTE 11 Series include:

-- A 5000mAh battery and 33W quick charge: supports all-day usage. Note 11 Pro version is integrated withTÜV Rheinland safe fast-charge technology with up to 800 charge cycle count, without any notable degradation to thebattery.

-- Side-Mounted Fingerprint and Face Unlock: Unlocking the NOTE 11 Series or making quick payments is madeeasier due to the side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology, which allows users to access theirphone even while wearing a mask.

-- Extended Ram: Note 11 Pro can be upgraded to 11GB from 8GB enabling users to go the extra mile with theirproductivity and creative potential.

-- Universal Flash Storage (UFS) 2.2 with Write Booster: Infinix's Write Booster feature improves thewriting and reading speed to accelerate application and cache loading and reduce delay or lag when switching andopening different apps.

-- Stunning colors: The NOTE 11 Pro's stunning body will be available in three colors: Mithril Grey, HazeGreen and Mist blue. The NOTE 11 will be available in three colors: Graphite Black, Celestial Snow and GlacierGreen.

Availability

The full NOTE 11 Series includes the NOTE 11 and NOTE 11 Pro that are tailored to specific market needs. Prices will vary from region to region.

For more details visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

About Infinix:

Infinix Mobile is an emerging smartphone brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting Generation Z, Infinix focuses on developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and performance. Infinix devices are trendy, energetic, attainable & progressive with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward.

With "THE FUTURE IS NOW" as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today's youth to stand out from the crowd and show the world who they are & what they stand for.

The company's portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia. Expanding at a phenomenal rate, Infinix grew an unprecedented 160% during 2018-2020 and has huge plans to continue creating premium designed flagship-level devices offering striking designs and strong value propositions.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

Media Contacts:

Infinix Global PR

Global.PR@infinixmobility.com

Racepoint Global

Infinix@racepointglobal.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1239961 12-Oct-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=6c9f87b94cf49a47032904f1efde6910

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=30615c6c3fe82b68537597063fed7ca8

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1239961&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 12, 2021 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)