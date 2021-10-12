airSlate Honored As Silver Stevie Award Winner In 2021 Stevie Awards For Great Employers

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / airSlate , a leader in document workflow automation solutions, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the HR category in the sixth annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers, a recognition of the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

"We believe that our employees are the reason for our continued success, so we support them in all the necessary ways - and surprise them in unexpected ways," said Borya Shahknovich, CEO and co-founder, airSlate . "We think that maintaining a strong work culture of support and communication, even while remote, has kept our workforce engaged and connected."

airSlate stood out from the other nominations for its commitment to over 900 team members around the world, maintaining robust healthcare and wellness offerings including free virtual yoga lessons and boxing classes with one of Mike Tyson's former coaches. "In the sixth edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the judges were impressed by all of the nominees, who - during the crises we've confronted this year and last - continue to dedicate each day to making the lives of their employees and teams better through training, software, work-from-home plans, and more. We look forward to celebrating the Stevie winners' achievements during our November 17 virtual awards ceremony," said Maggie Gallagher, president of the Stevie Awards.

More than 70 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning "crowned," winners will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony on November 17. More than 950 nominations from organizations of all sizes in 29 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories, including Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year, among others.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR .

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves tens of millions of innovators worldwide with its no-code workflow automation, electronic signature, and document management solutions. The company's portfolio of award-winning products, airSlate , pdfFiller , and signNow , empower teams to create, innovate, and automate to digitally transform their organizations to run faster and easier.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .



