Longevity Labs, Inc.: BiohackingCongress to Feature Longevity Labs Director of Applied Science Don Moxley on "The Science of Spermidine and its Role In Longevity"

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / As our cells provide the foundation of health, accelerating their renewal triggers benefits across the body - including slowing, prevention, or reversal of diseases of aging. The natural molecule spermidine, originally discovered in semen, is proving to be a powerful tool in helping us add life to our years, not just years to our lives.

Don Moxley, Director of Applied Science at Longevity Labs, will present "The Science of Spermidine and its Role in Longevity" at the BiohackingCongress Miami. His talk will discuss the role that spermidine plays in triggering and accelerating autophagy, or cellular renewal, and how this essential molecule supports healthy aging and longevity.

What: "The Science of Spermidine and its Role in Longevity"

When: October 17, 12:40-1:20 p.m.

Where: BiohackingCongress Miami, Cambridge Innovation Center Miami, 1951 7th Avenue, Miami FL 33136. All talks will be held on the Center's main stage.

Who: Don Moxley is Director of Applied Science at Longevity Labs Inc. Dedicated to helping people live vibrant, fulfilling lives at all ages, Moxley draws upon his career as an athlete, a sports scientist, and an instructor to lead and educate on the science of autophagy and longevity.

Focusing his work on the cell renewal benefits of spermidine supplementation, Don is a regarded longevity science leader known for making the complex simple. He makes the science of adding more life to our years immediately understandable for people who want to live their best lives as they grow older.

Throughout his life and career, Moxley has applied science to enhancing well-being. A former captain and Big 10 Championship winner with the Ohio State University wrestling team, Don served as the university's first sport scientist. By giving athletes the ability to track their progress in strength, cardiovascular and resilience training, he helped the wrestling team win a national title and three Big 10 Championships. He has helped athletes achieve two Olympic metals, four World Championships, seven National Championships and 23 All-Americans.

Science is demonstrating multiple benefits of increasing spermidine in the body, including benefits that help us improve our resistance to disease and physical deterioration.

Spermidine has been proven to support immune, brain, cardio, organ, and muscle health.

These benefits, in turn, increase our body's ability to regulate our internal functions and ward off chronic conditions as we age.

