OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTCPINK:DEWY) announced that its FY2021 financial statements for the twelve months ending June 30, 2021, have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.

CONTACT:

The Dewey Electronics Corporation

Stacey Mischel 201-337-4700 x114

SOURCE: Dewey Electronics Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/667758/The-Dewey-Electronics-Corporation-Announces-Posting-of-its-Fiscal-Year-2021-Financials-for-the-Twelve-Months-Ending-June-30th-2021