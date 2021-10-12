Q3 2021 revenue up 21% (vs. Q3 2020) to €2.1 million

Buoyant growth of 49% to €1.8 million in Spine activity in Q3 2021 (vs. Q3 2020)

and +61% to €4.3 million over the first 9 months of 2021 (vs. the same period in 2020)

A webinar will be held at 6 pm CEST today, October 12, 2021:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Oe6xOgujQbaeWbhPm-ISgw

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0013470168, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALIMP) a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces its revenue for the third quarter and first nine months of the year to September 30, 2021.

Ludovic Lastennet, IMPLANET's CEO, said: "These third-quarter results confirm our sales' growth momentum since the start of 2021, despite a health context and a shortage of hospital staff that are still hindering a return to normal levels of activity. While supporting this upturn by meeting surgeons' expectations, we are continuing to refocus our business on Spine, initiated with the acquisition of OSD in May. The project we recently announced to divest our Knee business will allow IMPLANET to establish itself as a benchmark player in spine surgery, both in France and abroad, while consolidating its current financial situation. Thanks to these additional resources, we will intensify and accelerate our commercial development, enhance our range of vertebral implants and continue to expand our certifications and accreditations over the coming months

In thousands IFRS1 2021 2020 Change % Total 1st quarter revenue 1,678 1,567 +7% Total 2nd quarter revenue 2,040 1,028 +98% 3rd quarter Spine 1,775 1,194 +49% Knee 336 555 -39% Total 3rd quarter revenue 2,112 1,749 +21% 9-month revenue Spine 4,352 2,704 +61% Knee 1,477 1,640 -10% Total 9-month revenue 5,830 4,344 +34%

Third quarter of 2021

IMPLANET's refocus on its Spine business and the integration of OSD since May 19, 2021 helped the Company generate Q3 Spine revenue growth of 49% compared with the same quarter of 2020.

In France, Spine activity doubled compared with the third quarter of 2020 (and the same quarter of 2019), with sales totaling €0.75 million. In the United States, the postponement of the quarterly order from the Company's partner, SeaSpine, and of numerous surgeries addressed directly negatively impacted activity over the period, with revenue falling 36% compared with the third quarter of 2020, to €0.41 million. In the rest of the world, revenue was multiplied by almost 3.5 compared with the same period of 2020 (+235%) and by over 2.5 compared with 2019 (+160%), to €0.62 million.

MADISONTM activity was down compared with the third quarter of 2020, at €0.34 million. This was primarily due to the public health situation and the postponement of this type of surgery because of human resources issues in healthcare facilities.

First nine months of 2021

In total, over the nine months to the end of September 2021, IMPLANET recorded revenue of €5.83 million2, up 34% compared with the first 9 months of 2020 and +5% compared with the same period of 2019.

Thanks to the acquisition of OSD in the first half of 2021, Spine activity generated a buoyant 61% increase in revenue compared with 2020, to €4.35 million. This activity was also up 22% compared with 2019.

2021 highlights to date

Agreement for the acquisition of OSD, which specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing implants for spine surgery;

Clearance for the MADISON TM total knee prosthesis obtained from the TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) enabling the product to be marketed in Australia;

total knee prosthesis obtained from the TGA (Therapeutic Goods Administration) enabling the product to be marketed in Australia; Signing of a strategic partnership with ulrich medical for the distribution of JAZZ implants and the OSD cervical plate;

Exclusive distribution contract with GLOBUS MEDICAL to market the latter's Scoliosis Correction System to 15 French university centers specialized in pediatric spine surgery in order to increase our market share;

Planned divestment of the MADISONTM knee prosthesis business to refocus on becoming a benchmark player in Spine surgery.

Upcoming financial event:

2021 annual revenue, January 18, 2022 after market close*

* Date subject to modification

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its activity revolves around two product ranges, a comprehensive innovative solution for improving the treatment of spinal pathologies (JAZZ and OSD), as well as the MADISON implant for first-line prosthetic knee surgery. Implanet's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform is based on the traceability of its products. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, the CE mark in Europe and ANVISA approval in Brazil. IMPLANET employs 29 staff and recorded sales of €6.0 million in 2020. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET opened a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. In May 2021, IMPLANET acquired Orthopaedic Spine Development (OSD), which specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing implants for spine surgery and offers a product range that complements the latest generation JAZZ implant (thoraco-lumbar screws, cages and cervical plates). IMPLANET is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris.

The Company would like to remind readers that the table for monitoring the equity line (OCA, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

1 Unaudited data

2 Since May 19, 2021, Spine activity includes revenue recorded by OSD, i.e. €1.17 million.

