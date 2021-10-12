Aidrivers Ltd: Boris Johnson's visit to Aidrivers recognises global importance of start-up's cutting-edge autonomous driving technology in creating a sustainable future

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning UK technology start-up Aidrivers has received a visit from Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP and Prime Minister Boris Johnson at its headquarters in Uxbridge, London.

Aidrivers provides artificial intelligence-enabled solutions for retrofitting into new and existing vehicles including trucks and cranes so they can be operated autonomously in mixed traffic environments without any infrastructure upgrade. The company has offices in London, Singapore, India, China and Turkey, as well as joint ventures with vehicle and logistics organisations in Europe and Asia Pacific.

During the visit, Boris Johnson met Aidrivers' founder Dr Rafiq Swash and was shown how the technology works. The Prime Minister also tried the technology, operating simulated autonomous port vehicles using Aidrivers' digital twin.

Aidrivers helps fleet operators in industrial settings such as ports, airports, smart cities and warehouses to maximise their efficiency. It reduces waste by minimising idle-engine time, for example, and allows fleet operators to work 24/7 at optimum energy efficiency, enhancing the resilience of global supply chains. Aidrivers software is used in Singapore, China and Turkey, and the company is committed to providing autonomous mobility solutions that meet industry needs when it comes to sustainability, resilience and safety.

Founded in 2018, Aidrivers today employs 60 people, with the majority working from London. It expects to continue to grow rapidly in response to market need. Many brownfield port terminals, for example, are affected by a shortage of skilled labour and are looking to implement effective autonomous automation to continuously meet the requirements of global supply chains.

Dr Swash said: "We were honoured to receive a visit today from our Prime Minister Boris Johnson and it was a pleasure to show him our cutting-edge technology, which is being used in demanding industrial applications around the world to help make supply chains more resilient and sustainable. His visit recognises the positive impact Aidrivers is having in terms of creating jobs for the new economy, meeting the need of fleet operators to reduce harmful emissions, and helping society and industry become sustainable."

About Aidrivers

