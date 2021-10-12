- (PLX AI) - Balder acquires additional shares in Entra ASA and intends to make a mandatory offer.
- • Balder now owns 33,67% of Entra
- • Balder has paid a maximum of NOK 202.5 per share following adjustment for dividend, which is also the minimum for the mandatory offer
- • Offer to be launched within 4 weeks
- • Balder says has previously communicated that we prefer Entra to continue to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange
- • Says "This is still our opinion, but at the same time we wish to increase our ownership interest in Entra, why we now intend to submit a mandatory offer"
