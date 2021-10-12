Anzeige
Dienstag, 12.10.2021
Vicinity zeigt Muskeln und veröffentlicht Prognose! Sichere 440% Steigerung?!
WKN: A2PQ07 ISIN: US78472M1062 
07.10.21
13:58 Uhr
4,880 Euro
+0,160
+3,39 %
ACCESSWIRE
12.10.2021 | 19:56
Tribal Rides International, Inc. Announces that it has Engaged Investor Relations and Communications Marketing Firm SRAX, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Tribal Rides International, Inc. ("Tribal Rides" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:XNDA) a California based software company, announces that it has engaged investor relations and communications marketing firm SRAX, Inc. ("SRAX") (SRAX) to expose and market the Company, to our emerging cloud-based software platform integrating comprehensive social networks and mobile apps. Our planned E-commerce site will enable users to create and manage their own highly personalized transportation experience; to form and/or join groups; collaborate on cost-saving strategies; find, schedule, obtain transportation services from within the groups in which they belong, and easily and securely conduct financial transactions.

The Company believes that SRAx's programs will help inform a wider audience to our offerings. The Company will employ SRAX's "Sequire" system of investor intelligence and communications tools which will allow the Company to search and monitor key shareholders to track shareholder buying and selling behavior and trends and then use these data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across multiple media channels such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and traditional display and email channels. The Sequire system will also help the company to identify and secure a wider shareholder base and potential investors.

With respect to Tribal Rides new relationship with SRAX, Joseph Grimes, Tribal Rides CEO, stated, "We are pleased to have reached a final agreement with SRAX. Their novel data driven approaches to marketing our products, such as our topical delivery cream, Hourglass, and creating awareness for our stock certainly represents a significant step forward for the Company in these areas."

To learn more about Tribal Rides, please visit https://www.tirbalrides.us

Contact:

Joe Grimes
949-434-7259
www.tribalrides.us

SOURCE: Tribal Rides International, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667781/Tribal-Rides-International-Inc-Announces-that-it-has-Engaged-Investor-Relations-and-Communications-Marketing-Firm-SRAX-Inc

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
