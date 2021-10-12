Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 12.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Vicinity zeigt Muskeln und veröffentlicht Prognose! Sichere 440% Steigerung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTB ISIN: FR0012757854 Ticker-Symbol: 4SP 
Tradegate
12.10.21
11:53 Uhr
19,520 Euro
+0,070
+0,36 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SPIE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPIE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,55019,70021:21
19,54019,69021:19
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SPIE
SPIE SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPIE SA19,520+0,36 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.