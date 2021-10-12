- (PLX AI) - Spie withdraws from the EQUANS acquisition competitive process.
- • SPIE submitted a non-binding offer for the acquisition of EQUANS on September 6th, 2021 and was subsequently selected by the seller to participate in the due diligence phase
- • SPIE considers that the information made available as part of this ongoing due diligence phase is not sufficient to allow the Company to prepare, within the defined timeframe, a binding offer that meets its standards and objectives
- • As a consequence, and despite the strategic rationale of the project, SPIE decided to stop all related workstreams and will not submit any offer at the end of this due diligence phase
