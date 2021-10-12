Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Increase in Monthly Cash Distributions for October, November and December 2021 and Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) (the "Company") announced today that its board of directors declared cash distributions for the months of October, November and December 2021 and also announced its plan to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Cash Distributions:

Common Stock: $0.125275 cash distribution per common share for each of October, November and December 2021, payable per Table 1 below. The Company has paid 201 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock. Prior to paying distributions on a monthly basis, the Company paid five consecutive quarterly cash distributions. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly or quarterly common stock distribution since its inception in 2003.

Table 1: Summary of common stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution October 22 October 29 $0.125275 November 19 November 30 $0.125275 December 23 December 31 $0.125275 Total for the Quarter: $0.375825

Senior Common Stock: $0.0875 cash distribution per share of the Company's senior common stock ("Senior Common") for each of October, November and December 2021, payable per Table 2 below. The Company has paid 138 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its Senior Common. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Senior Common distribution.

Table 2: Summary of Senior Common cash distributions:

Payable to Holders of Record During the Month of: Payment Date Amount October November 5 $0.0875 November December 6 $0.0875 December January 5 $0.0875 Total for the Quarter: $0.2625

Series E Preferred Stock: $0.138021 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.625% Series E Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") for each of October, November and December 2021, payable per Table 3 below. The Series E Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODN." The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series E Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 3: Summary of Series E Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution October 22 October 29 $0.138021 November 19 November 30 $0.138021 December 23 December 31 $0.138021 Total for the Quarter: $0.414063

Series F Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series F Preferred Stock ("Series F Preferred Stock") for each of October, November and December 2021, payable per Table 4 below. The Series F Preferred Stock is not listed on a national securities exchange. The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series F Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 4: Summary of Series F Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution October 28 November 5 $0.125 November 29 December 6 $0.125 December 29 January 5 $0.125 Total for the Quarter: $0.375

The Company offers a dividend reinvestment plan (the "DRIP") to its common stockholders and Series F Preferred stockholders. For more information regarding the DRIP, please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Series G Preferred Stock: $0.125 cash distribution per share of the Company's 6.00% Series G Preferred Stock ("Series G Preferred Stock") for each of October, November and December 2021, payable per Table 5 below. The Series G Preferred Stock trades on Nasdaq under the symbol "GOODO." The Company has never skipped, reduced or deferred a monthly Series G Preferred Stock distribution.

Table 5: Summary of Series G Preferred Stock cash distributions:

Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution October 22 October 29 $0.125 November 19 November 30 $0.125 December 23 December 31 $0.125 Total for the Quarter: $0.375

Earnings Announcement:

The Company also announced today that it plans to report earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the stock market closes on Monday, November 1, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss its earnings results. Please call (877) 407-9045 to enter the conference call. An operator will monitor the call and set a queue for questions.

A conference call replay will be available after the call and will be accessible through November 9, 2021. To hear the replay, please dial (877) 660-6853 and use playback conference number 13722589.

The live audio broadcast of the Company's conference call will be available online at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

If you have questions prior to or following the earnings release you may e-mail them to info@gladstonecompanies.com.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. As of June 30, 2021, Gladstone Commercial's real estate portfolio consisted of 121 properties, located in 27 states, totaling approximately 15.5 million square feet. Additional information can be found at www.gladstonecommercial.com.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

Please visit www.gladstonecommercial.com or +1-703-287-5893.

SOURCE: Gladstone Commercial Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/667731/Gladstone-Commercial-Corporation-Announces-Increase-in-Monthly-Cash-Distributions-for-October-November-and-December-2021-and-Third-Quarter-Ended-September-30-2021-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call-Dates