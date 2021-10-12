Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (TSXV: BKM) (OTC Pink: PBMLF) is pleased to announce that Kent Zehr, Registered Professional Engineer, has agreed to provide services for a 3 month period to research and prepare a report on the work necessary to prepare for the construction phase of the Morrison mine project.

Mr. Zehr has worked in the industry for over 50 years and has performed many duties during his career (Junior Engineer, Supervisor, Industrial Engineer, General Foreman, Chief Electrician, Manager, Electrical and Instrumentation Maintenance, Mining and Extraction Plant Engineer, Surface Mine Maintenance Superintendent, Surface Mine Manager, Director of Production, General Manager, Construction coordinator/manager, Surface Maintenance Superintendent, Manager, Electrical and Instrumentation Maintenance, Extraction, Project Manager, Project Director, Commissioning Coordinator, and Senior Advisor). He has worked for Iron Ore Company of Canada, McIntyre Mines Ltd, Syncrude Canada Ltd, Advocate Mines Ltd, Suncor Energy Inc., Imperial Oil Resource Venture Ltd and others.

PBM looks forward to an independent review of the current status of the project in preparation for proceeding once the decision is made on the EAC for the project.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"John Plourde"

John Plourde, Director

