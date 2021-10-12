Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - Gateway Capital Investments Inc. ("Gateway") issues this press release pursuant to Part 3.1 of National Instrument 62-103 The Early Earning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103") with respect to Tony G Co-Investment Holdings Ltd. (the "Company").

On October 5, 2021, the Company received the final approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange for the previously announced change of business transaction which involved, among other transactions, a share exchange transaction involving the shares of News 3.0 Limited as detailed in a news release of the Company dated October 6, 2021 (the "Cryptonews Share Exchange"), whereby the Company issued to Gateway 1,080,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of CAD$1.00 per common share in exchange for 15,300 common shares of News 3.0 Limited.

Gateway acquired the common shares of the Company referred to herein for investment purposes. Gateway may, in the future, increase or decrease its ownership of securities of the Company, depending upon, among other things, the business prospects of the Company and market conditions.

Gateway has filed an Early Warning Report as required by NI 62-103. A copy of the Early Earning Report will appear with the Company's documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The address of the Company is Suite 210 - 5800 Ambler Drive, Mississauga, Ontario L4W 4J4. The address of Gateway is Craigmuir Chambers, Road Town, Tortola VG1110, British Virgin Islands.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99421