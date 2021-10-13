Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Vicinity zeigt Muskeln und veröffentlicht Prognose! Sichere 440% Steigerung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBYQ ISIN: US29350E1047 Ticker-Symbol: 2Q5 
Berlin
12.10.21
18:42 Uhr
6,404 Euro
+0,321
+5,28 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4506,65012.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2021 | 00:05
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enochian BioSciences, Inc.: Fireside Chat with Enochian BioSciences' CEO, Dr. Mark Dybul at H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Conference

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ENOB) - Enochian BioSciences, a company focused on gene-modified cellular and immune therapies in infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that it will be making a company presentation to investors at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference.

Dr. Mark Dybul, CEO will participate in a Fireside Chat with H.C. Wainwright's Patrick Trucchio, Managing Director and Senior Healthcare Analyst to discuss Enochian BioSciences innovative approach to developing treatments and potential cures for Hepatitis B. The fireside chat will be available Live for conference attendees at 5:00 pm Eastern on Wednesday October 13, 2021, and will be available on the Enochian BioSciences website under the Investors/Media section in Events and Presentations.

More information on the conference may be found at H.C. Wainwright's conference website.

About Enochian BioSciences, Inc.
Enochian BioSciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative platforms for gene-modified cellular and immune therapies to potentially cure and treat deadly diseases. The company's gene-modified cell and immune therapy platforms can potentially be applied to multiple indications, including HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, all Corona and Influenza viruses, and Oncology. For more information, please visit Enochianbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions based on current information and expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the success or efficacy of our pipeline. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "aims," "intends," "potential," or similar expressions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in any of such statements due to various uncertainties, including as set forth in Enochian BioSciences' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Enochian BioSciences undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contact: ir@enochianbio.com


ENOCHIAN BIOSCIENCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.