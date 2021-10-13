Award-Winning Software Company Delivers Agile Intelligence for the Enterprise through a fusion of Data, AI and Cloud Technologies

BlackSwan Technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of David Amzallag as Chief Digital Transformation Officer and Chief Product Officer. Amzallag, Tel Aviv-based, is a well-established leader within the Technology and Telecommunications domains, having served in executive roles at Vodafone, Alcatel-Lucent (now Nokia), Amdocs, and BT.

BlackSwan Technologies is reinventing enterprise software through Agile Intelligence for the Enterprise a fusion of data, artificial intelligence and cloud technologies that provides unparalleled business value. Its multi-tiered enterprise offerings include its flagship platform-as-a-service, ELEMENT, whichenables organisations to build enterprise AI applications at scale for any domain quickly and at a fraction of the cost of alternatives. The offerings are generating billions of dollars in economic value through digital transformation at clients.

David Amzallag, in his role as Chief Digital Transformation Officer, is focused on guiding and delivering big intelligence transformations for customers and senior business leaders ensuring maximum impact and executing with agility. In this regard, he possesses deep experience directing and advising technology-driven change initiatives at leading corporations around the globe.

Acting as Chief Product Officer, David will be leading product vision, strategy, planning, releases, and marketing to expand BlackSwan's reach across sectors and use cases.

His hire coincides with the company's 100% growth over the past two years, and the recent receipt of awards and acknowledgements including the 2021 AI Tech Award for Big Data and AI, Risk.Net's AML and Anti-Fraud Product of the Year, and listing by Gartner as a trend leader in AI and in Data Science hype cycles for the second year in a row.

Regarding the hire, Michael Ouliel, CEO of BlackSwan, noted that "I'm very excited about leveraging David's strategic viewpoint and expertise. Most enterprises appreciate the need for digital transformation, but many still have questions about the most effective way to proceed. David can share real-world experiences in detail and address strategic, technological and organisational factors."

Amzallag added, "It's a privilege to be joining such a dynamic and impressive company that has delivered so much value for customers so far. I believe that part of my role is to continually listen to forward-thinking companies about their concept of the future, and to work closely with them in order to deliver real value quickly from big data impacting their business."

David joins BlackSwan with extensive experience in influential positions at big corporations worldwide, leading Vodafone's Group Transformation for Network Virtualization and Telco-Cloud, Vice President of Virtual Telecommunications at Alcatel-Lucent (now Nokia), Executive Vice President Chief Technology Officer at Amdocs and Chief Scientist of BT. David recently served as a Co-Founder and Chief Technology and Data Officer at Aviv Scientific. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science, specializing in coping with computationally-hard optimization problems.

About BlackSwan Technologies:

BlackSwan Technologies is a leader in the enterprise software cloud computing market. The company is based in London, with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel, the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Sri Lanka. For more information, visit blackswantechnologies.ai.

