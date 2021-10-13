Zyxel Communications has released its premium WiFi 6 router EX5501 with Mesh capabilities enabling service providers to easily extend fiber-grade services to their customers.

The Zyxel EX5501, helps service providers better meet consumers' demands for consistent fast-speed internet, no matter the hour or location. Developed with built-in management features and compliant with Zyxel's user-friendly MPro Mesh app, EX5501 will satisfy end users with an enhanced, dead-zone-free WiFi experience. EX5501 is already showing strong user cases among Zyxel customers throughout EMEA and specifically in Scandinavia.

"With consumer expectations of a coverage-everywhere experience, Zyxel strives to provide service providers with the solutions they need to meet these customer demands," said Karsten Gewecke, Senior Vice President, Head of EMEA Regional Business Unit at Zyxel Communications. "With every new offering in the Mesh WiFi 6 family, we aim to make our customers more competitive and deliver a superb user experience."

Zyxel's EX5501 allows service providers to extend fiber-grade services with ultimate WiFi performance and premium WiFi 6 Mesh capabilities. Service providers can offer optional add-on services, such as cybersecurity and WiFi analytics, for a customizable user experience.

Attendees at this year's Broadband World Forum (BBWF) can get a presentation of the solution. The show is taking place 13 14 October at RAI in Amsterdam. Zyxel Communications' interactive booth will be in Hall 8, spot C11.

About Zyxel Communications

Zyxel delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the Internet for more than 30 years. Whether it's a matter of establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, at Zyxel we offer a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that's keeping service providers ahead of the competition.

