Regulatory News:

Latécoère (Paris:LAT), a leading partner of major international aircraft manufacturers, and Devialet, a French acoustic engineering company operating at the intersection of luxury and advanced technology, have jointly developed the first high-fidelity loudspeaker for aeronautics.

Latécoère and Devialet developed together a system promising an extraordinary sound experience. The acoustics specialist is proposing an adapted version of its iconic Phantom model, Phantom II Custom, which will be specifically stamped for Latécoère. While the aeronautical equipment manufacturer brings its expertise for its integration and certification in a flight environment, but also to make it compatible with the LiFi technology he developed and the intelligent 4k monitor. Latécoère is the exclusive distributor of this product, which will be available to the business aviation market from 2022.

The complete equipment aims to bring a revolutionary and superior level of audio quality to significantly enhance the passenger experience in the aircraft and support the growing importance of entertainment in private transportation. "I am pleased and proud that Latécoère is offering a high-quality product to its customers, resulting from a rich collaboration with a world-renowned French company of excellence like Devialet. Our common obsession is to offer our customers the best possible service and increasingly innovative on-board equipment. With this first high-fidelity sound system to be installed in airplanes, we offer our customers a new and unique experience. This collaboration is also the embodiment of the innovative strength of French companies," said Thierry Mootz, CEO of Latécoère.

Franck Lebouchard, CEO of Devialet adds "This partnership with Latécoère allows Devialet to enter the world of aeronautics by certifying an adapted model of Phantom II. We are convinced that Phantom offers an exceptional immersive sound experience in a mobile environment, thanks to its innovations capable of providing near-zero distortion and deep bass for the purest possible sound reproduction. This is a valuable opportunity for Latécoère to provide the ultimate Hi-Fi solution to demanding customers

The equipment is being previewed at the Latécoère booth at NBAA, an international event dedicated entirely to business aviation, which takes place October 12-14, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Latécoère

As a "Tier 1" international partner of the world's major aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault, Embraer and Mitsubishi Aircraft), Latécoère is active in all segments of the aeronautics industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two areas of activity:

Aerostructures (55% of turnover): fuselage sections and doors,

Interconnection Systems (45% of turnover): wiring, electrical furniture and on-board equipment.

As of December 31, 2020, the Group employed 4,172 people in 13 different countries. Latécoère, a French limited company capitalised at 23,704,629.50 divided into 94,818,518 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Codes: FR0000032278 Reuters: LAEP.PA Bloomberg: LAT.FP.

About Devialet

Devialet is an acoustic engineering company operating at the intersection of luxury and cutting-edge technology. Its mission is to redefine the place of sound in our lives by offering unique and impactful sound experiences through iconic products.

Devialet's success is based on the 200 patents that underpin several radical innovations in the field of sound, integrated into all Devialet products, including Expert Pro amplifiers, Phantom speakers and Devialet Gemini wireless headphones.

By combining unparalleled sound quality with elegant and modern design, Devialet engineers are committed to constantly innovating to push the boundaries of what can be achieved in acoustic engineering.

Devialet has also expanded its portfolio of licensing activities alongside its own products, offering its technology partners customized acoustic engineering solutions that draw on its technological know-how.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012006108/en/

Contacts:

Taddeo

Antoine Denry Investor Relations

+33 (0)6 18 07 83 27

Marie Gesquière Media Relations

+33 (0)6 26 48 97 98

teamlatecoere@taddeo.fr