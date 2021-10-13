Das Instrument PP51 GB00BYRJ5J14 PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,0125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.10.2021

The instrument PP51 GB00BYRJ5J14 PRIMARY HEALTH LS-,0125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.10.2021



Das Instrument KABN CH0011795959 DORMAKABA HLDG NA.SF 0,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.10.2021

The instrument KABN CH0011795959 DORMAKABA HLDG NA.SF 0,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.10.2021



Das Instrument 2AH AU0000016875 VIVA ENERGY GROUP LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.10.2021

The instrument 2AH AU0000016875 VIVA ENERGY GROUP LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.10.2021



Das Instrument 1GQ US5301581048 LIB.ALL-ST.EQU. SBI EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 13.10.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 14.10.2021

The instrument 1GQ US5301581048 LIB.ALL-ST.EQU. SBI EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 13.10.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 14.10.2021

PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de