Software reliability startup with founding team out of Google welcomes 40 Polish engineering hires to new office at The Nowy Rynek

Nobl9, the software reliability platform company, today announced the grand opening of a Poznan, Poland office, where 40 new engineers have joined the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012006229/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Polish entrepreneur Marcin Kurc founded Nobl9 in 2019. After his previous company Orbitera was acquired by Google, Kurc witnessed firsthand the power of Google's approach to reliability, called Service Level Objectives (SLOs). Kurc and Nobl9 co-founder Brian Singer took their vision for how these reliability approaches at Google could be tailored to mainstream enterprise use cases--and today, Nobl9 is the first SLO platform purpose-built for DevOps teams, and site reliability engineers.

According to TechCrunch's European Cities Survey 2021, "Poland is becoming an important European tech ecosystem after experiencing record levels of investment and growth in recent years." According to a report by Dealroom, "Poland has also long been known as home to a pool of great developer talent the largest in Central and Eastern Europe at 401K, over twice the number of Romania in second place (139K)."

"We are excited to have an office presence in Poznan and to welcome some of the brightest engineering talent in Poland to the Nobl9 team," said Kurc, CEO at Nobl9. "With Nobl9's roots in Poland, and the fact that so many of our new hires are coming out of great local universities like Poznan University Of Technology and Adam Mickiewicz University it only made sense for us to open our new office as close as we could to the source of talent."

About Nobl9

Nobl9, the software reliability platform company, is in the noble pursuit of reliable software. Founded by Marcin Kurc and Brian Singer, who joined Google via acquisition of Orbitera, Nobl9 helps software developers, DevOps practitioners, and reliability engineers deliver reliable features faster through software-defined Service Level Objectives that link monitoring and other logging and tracing data to user happiness and business KPIs. The company is backed by Battery Ventures, CRV, Bonfire, Harmony, Resolute, and Sorenson and is headquartered in Boston with a distributed team. More at nobl9.com and at the Nobl9 free resource library.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211012006229/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Holly Halenbeck

Mindshare PR

650.919.4204

nobl9@mindsharepr.com