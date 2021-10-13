CCE Solar Invest GmbH has secured financing to build 600 MW of PV capacity in Italy.CCE Solar Invest GmbH, a venture between CCE Group and Enernovum, has secured financing to build 600 MW of PV capacity in Italy. It did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement. U.K. law firm Watson Farley & Williams said on Monday that its client, Kommunalkredit Austria AG, has extended a three-year short-term loan to support CCE Solar Invest's efforts to obtain permits for 14 solar projects in Tuscany, Lazio and Apulia regions. The venture aims to be ready to start building by the second quarter of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...