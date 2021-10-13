DGAP-Ad-hoc: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH / Key word(s): Bond

TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH: TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH is contemplating a bond issue to refinance its existing bond



13-Oct-2021 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 - MAR

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH is contemplating a bond issue to refinance its existing bond

Essen, 13 October 2021, 07:30 hours, - TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH ("TEMPTON") is contemplating a bond issue to refinance its existing bond (WKN: A2YPE8 / ISIN: NO0010861792).

The early refinancing aims to optimise the bond structure while creating financing capacity for more sizeable acquisition opportunities. Since TEMPTON's debut bond issue in 2019, the Company has taken an active role in successfully consolidating the German temporary staffing market.

The existing bond, which was issued in an amount of EUR 30 million and has a current outstanding amount of EUR 27 million, matures on 9 October 2023 and carries an interest rate of three months EURIBOR (floor at 0 percent) plus a margin of 600 basis points.

The company is contemplating to early refinance its existing bond subject to, inter alia, market conditions and has mandated Pareto Securities to arrange a series of fixed income meetings. There will be further capital markets communication in due course in accordance with legal requirements.

*** End of ad hoc announcement ***

For further information please contact:

Frau Christina Decker

Head of Marketing

TEMPTON Personaldienstleistungen GmbH

Schürmannstraße 24

45136 Essen

Telefon: +49 201 89479-48

Mail: Christina.Decker@Tempton.de

TEMPTON Investor Relations: https://www.tempton.de/ueber-tempton/investor-relations/

13-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

