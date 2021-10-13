Anzeige
Nasdaq Riga: FCMC allows SIA "PATA" to announce mandatory takeover bid of AS "PATA Saldus" shares

Financial and Capital Market Commission on October 12, 2021 decided to allow
AS "PATA Saldus" (registration No. 40003020121, legal address - Kuldigas street
86C, Saldus, Saldus nov., LV-3801) shareholder SIA "PATA" (registration No.
40003448619, legal address - Miera street 2, Incukalns, Incukalna pag.,
Siguldas nov., LV-2141) to announce mandatory takeover bid of AS "PATA Saldus". 

1. Information about the Offerer, indicating its relationship with AS "PATA
Saldus" (Target company): 

Offerer - SIA "PATA", registration No. 40003448619, legal address: Miera street
2, Incukalns, Incukalna pag., Siguldas nov., LV-2141. 

Offerer directly owns 22,92% of the shares of the Target company. Offerer's
sole participant and beneficial owner Uldis Mierkalns has acquired direct and
indirect participation in the Target company in the amount of 95,26% through
the following shareholders of the Target Company: 

 -- Offerer owning 22,92% of the Target company;

 -- SIA "SALDUS MEŽRUPNIECIBAS UZNEMUMS" (registration No. 48503002883, legal
   address: Saldus nov., Novadnieku pag., Mežvidi, "Mežvidi", LV-3801), which
   owns 44,39% shares of the Target company;

 -- SIA "Kubit" (registration No. 40103498353, legal address: Riga, Cesu street
   14, LV-1012), which owns 27,95% shares of the Target company.


The shareholders mentioned above at the Shareholders' meeting in which decision
was taken to delist the shares from the regulated market, voted for the
delisting of shares from the regulated market and agreed on September 15, 2021
to authorize Offerer to announce mandatory takeover bid on their behalf. 

2. The price of one share, according to prospectus, is set at: 29,25 EUR.

3. Term of takeover bid: Takeover bid will last for 30 calendar days, starting
on the next working day when Offerer will publish official announcement in the
official journal "Latvijas Vestnesis" informing about the takeover bid. 

Attached: Prospectus of the mandatory takeover bid of AS "PATA Saldus" in
Latvian. 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1019854
