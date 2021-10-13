Events Are Back: Evvnt.com and Newsquest Announce Partnership To Boost Local Events Nationwide

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evvnt.com, the industry leader in event marketing and event discovery technology, today announced an integration of its platform with Newsquest Media Group.

The integration provides over 200 digital Newsquest newspapers and magazines with the Evvnt "What's On" calendar functionality for local event discovery and event marketing automation, allowing promoters to get their events online, marketed and discoverable by an online audience of 39 million people across their local communities within minutes.

The Evvnt calendar on all Newsquest websites is a free tool for promoters to upload and list their events, but they can choose to boost this with premium or subscription plans to extend the marketing reach. To support the digital offering, the partnership also offers event promoters to have their event listed in print, in their local newspaper and magazine, reaching an additional offline audience across the UK.

Director of Digital Transformation for Newsquest, Morgan Stevenson said: "We are excited to be partnering with Evvnt to power our local events across all Newsquest markets. Evvnt replaces traditional event calendars with an automated event marketing platform, which quickly syndicates content to multiple event listing sites and calendars. This technology is perfect to support our communities as they emerge from the pandemic and safely enjoy what's going on locally."

"Working with Newsquest's portfolio of local brands supports our core mission: to build a new infrastructure for event discovery in partnership with local publishers. We are excited that Newsquest is investing in its local communities with Evvnt's local events discovery and marketing platform and we feel strongly this will help local event promoters fill their venues to capacity." said Richard Green CEO & Founder of Evvnt.com.

ABOUT NEWSQUEST MEDIA GROUP UK

Newsquest is one of the largest regional news publishers in the UK and has a portfolio of more than 120 news brands and 29 magazines online and in print. With an online audience of over 39 million users a month and almost 6 million readers a week in print, our content is read by a substantial proportion of the UK population. In addition to our local news brands, we own a number of digital pure play and specialist media businesses such as s1jobs and s1homes, Exchange & Mart, and Newsquest Specialist Media. www.newsquest.co.uk

ABOUT EVVNT.COM

Evvnt.com is on a mission to build the events infrastructure for the internet. Evvnt enables event promoters to manage and market their local events across the whole Evvnt ecosystem of listing sites, calendars, directories, social networks and search engines, from a single promotion platform. Evvnt.com forms the industry's largest Events Advertising Network with 100m+ consumers, 250k+ event creators and 5,200+ event discovery calendars operating in the UK and 139 countries worldwide. www.evvnt.com

