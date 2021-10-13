Marine Online (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.: Marine Online Launches Global Seafarer Salary Index and Crewing Despatch Services

Updated salary data for seafarers and customisable crewing services for employers

SINGAPORE, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 has compromised the attractiveness of the seafaring career. India's massive outbreak caused several countries to imposed border restrictions which disrupted manpower balance. One aftermath was the manpower demand's shift to other nations, which eventually suffered shortage. Other accompanying complications included wage inflation and stagnation, plus preference towards vaccinated crew, which significantly influenced the median salaries.

Marine Online (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. recently released their Global Salary Seafarer Index (GSSI). Reflecting Q3 2021's global median salaries, it is specialised reference for maritime stakeholders on prevailing market rates for seafarers. It reveals the median or average compensation paid to crew, which employers can leverage for talent retention.

Edmund Chik, Deputy Chief Operating Officer from Marine Online, commented: "Our GSSI is compiled based on data collected from two major sources. The first is from 20 agencies across the world's 10 largest seafarer despatching nations; the other is the daily collated data from over 100,000 seafarers' voluntary disclosure. These two major sources guaranteed the GSSI's authenticity and reliability."

Crewing Despatch Service

To assist shipowners quicken their hiring process, Marine Online also launched its Crewing Despatch Service, which includes related administrative services. Marine Online has built an extensive network of global crew specialists as authorised service providers. These specialists are responsible for all related paperwork; tremendously improving the Crew Despatch process.

Edmund added, "Our Crewing Despatch Service also enables crew customisation. With over 100,000 seafarers across 12 countries within reach, shipowners can round up or customise their team through Marine Online's platform. Shipowners can enjoy up to 15% cost savings with our Crew Despatch Service as compared to traditional practice of engaging manning agencies. Furthermore, employers have access to a wider reach of professionals in terms of nationalities and expertise to round up a thorough and even team through our platform."

Marine Online is a client-centric platform providing maritime professionals with value-add maritime solutions. To date, Marine Online has transacted for clientele from Indonesia, China, Singapore, and Greece.

About Marine Online (Singapore) Pte Ltd



Marine Online is the world's first one-stop integrated platform specialising in maritime services for the global market. Launched in 2019, it has provided various maritime services through its revolutionary A.I and Big Data enabled platform to regional ship and cargo owners. With its portfolio of 8 major services, Marine Online shapes the future of maritime industry by using cutting edge technology to create business opportunities and connections. For more information, visit marineonline.com