Solar energy is not only key to the energy transition and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions; it is also a way to empower remote and rural communities that are isolated from easy access to electricity. Across the globe, distributed solar solutions are being implemented to improve the well-being of individuals, communities, and businesses by providing access to clean, affordable energy. Huawei technology is at the heart of many of these solutions, as the following case studies from Africa and the Middle East demonstrate.From Huawei 2021 Special Edition Nigeria Near the center of Nigeria ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...