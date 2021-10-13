Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF ("Defence" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company working on cancer therapeutics and infectious disease vaccines is pleased to announce strong in vitro results of its AccumTM variants on the recent Enhertu® (fam-trastuzumab-deruxtecan-nxki) ADC owned by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

Defence has successfully selected and tested 5 AccumTM variants to the T-deruxtecan ADC Therapeutic. The 5 selected Accum-T-deruxtecan increases the potency of T-deruxtecan ADC Therapeutic by approximatively 5-fold on the HER2 positive breast cancer Trastuzumab and T-DM1 resistant cell line model named JIMT-1. At concentration of 0.001 ug/ml, T-deruxtecan only induce approximatively 13% of cytotoxicity comparatively to the 5 Accum-T-deruxtecan variants that increase the cytotoxicity by 21-37%.

The 5 selected AccumTM variants will be sent to our collaborator at the HUS Comprehensive Cancer Center in Helsinki, Finland for the optimization of Defence's Accum-T-deruxtecan ADC Therapeutic.



Defence's AccumTM platform has been developed and tested in vitro to enhance the intracellular drug delivery on multiple ADCs that are FDA approved or under development. The AccumTM technology platform is very efficient at enhancing intracellular delivery of proteins of pharmacological interests such as ADCs or vaccine antigens.

"The strong results confirmed the expectation of our scientific team that the AccumTM can increase the routing and delivery of the T-deruxtecan to the nucleus and consequently increased more significantly the potency of the ADC. That confirms also and again the strength and optimization of our AccumTM platform in the ADC field of therapeutics against cancer and the solid competitive advantage we have with our AccumTM variants derived from our AccumTM technology platform," says Mr. Sebastien Plouffe, CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

According to Facts and Factors market research report, the Global Breast Cancer Treatment Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 19.24 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 34.06 Billion by 2026, at 8.5% annual CAGR growth during forecast period of 2021-2026.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

For further information:

Sebastien Plouffe, President, CEO and Director

P: (514) 947-2272

Splouffe@defencetherapeutics.com

www.defencetherapeutics.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its market regulator, as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99452