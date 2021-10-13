Anzeige
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q3 and 9M 2021 13-Oct-2021 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

MMK Group trading    PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or the "Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one 
update for Q3 and 9m  of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce its Trading Update for Q3 and 9M 
2021          2021. 
 
13 october 2021 
Magnitogorsk, Russia 
          -- Pig iron output decreased slightly, by 0.6% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q), to 2,624 thousand 
         tonnes. 
 
 
          -- Steel output remained flat quarter-on-quarter at 3,390 thousand tonnes, reflecting 
         favourable market conditions and the launch of the electric arc furnace facility at the Turkish 
         asset. 
HIGHLIGHTS 
Q3 2021      -- MMK Group's sales of steel products totalled 2,761 thousand tonnes, down 16.8% q-o-q, 
         driven by an increase in exports with longer delivery lead times. 
VS Q2 2021 
 
 
          -- Sales of the Group's premium products were down 12.1% to 1,224 thousand tonnes, driven by 
         the scheduled overhaul of Mill 5000 and growth in exports of cold-rolled and galvanised steel with 
         longer delivery lead times. 
 
          -- MMK Coal's coal concentrate production moderately declined quarter-on-quarter to 867 
         thousand tonnes. 
 
HIGHLIGHTS 
9M 2021      -- Pig iron output increased by 14.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 7,836 thousand tonnes as blast 
         furnace operations were not being overhauled during this period. 
VS 9M 2020 
 
 
          -- Steel output increased by 22.1% y-o-y to 10,091 thousand tonnes, as no overhauls took 
         place at converter facilities, as well as the completion of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500's modernisation. 
 
 
 
 
          -- MMK Group's sales of finished products increased by 16.5% y-o-y to 8,985 thousand tonnes, 
         driven by favourable market conditions and the high utilisation rate of Mill 2500 after its 
         modernisation. 
 
 
 
          -- Sales of premium products slightly decreased year-on-year to 3,770 thousand tonnes on the 
         back of the scheduled overhaul of Mill 5000. 
 
 
          -- Production of coal concentrate increased by 15.1% y-o-y to 2,557 thousand tonnes, driven 
         by stronger demand from MMK amid favourable market conditions. 
 
 
 
       Global steel products market: In Q3 2021, global steel supply continued to grow while consumer demand 
       slackened to moderate. Prices for flat products in the Black Sea region have begun to retrace. In July 
       and August, China's steel output decreased in line with the government's plans to keep output flat 
       year-on-year, with the lower steel supply from this country benefitting global competition. 
       Russian steel products market: In Russia, prices in the spot market for rolled steel were slipping quite 
       fast throughout the third quarter, mainly due to a drop in exports amid the introduction of temporary 
       export duties from August until the year-end and due to a slowdown in business activity at the domestic 
       market. 
       Global iron ore market: In the third quarter, the 62% Fe index halved to USD 100-120 per tonne CFR China. 
       Caps on steel output introduced in China this year drove a year-on-year decrease in output by close to 10 
       million tonnes a month in 2H 2021, creating a glut in the previously undersupplied spot market for iron 
       ore while also undermining the outlook for raw material demand until at least December 2021. 
MARKET    Russian iron ore market: In the third quarter, demand for raw materials in Russia slightly weakened as 
OVERVIEW   the temporary duties on Russian steel products led to lower capacity utilisation by some steel mills. 
       Meanwhile, exports of quality iron ore from Russia (blast furnace pellets and direct reduced iron 
       pellets) to international markets remained strong, with Russian exporters able to sell in large volumes 
       in these segments. 
 
       Global coking coal market: In the third quarter, spot coking coal prices grew rapidly, driven by even 
       more pronounced shortages of premium grades in China and a deteriorating lack of raw materials for 
       consumers from other countries. Almost all coking coal exporters except Russia faced a range of problems 
       with production, processing and logistics. Due to these shortages, indices for most coal grades almost 
       doubled during the third quarter. 
       Russian coking coal market: Driven by the global market, Russian prices grew 50%-70% in the third 
       quarter, but the effect of the global price rise is not over yet, and domestic prices are expected to hit 
       record highs. In the fourth quarter, the price growth may prove even stronger amid the competing trends 
       in coal and rolled steel pricing. 
       Russian metal scrap market: The downward trend in scrap prices dominated in the Russian market in the 
       third quarter, following the trends in regional steel product prices. As major Russian mills have 
       generally completed their stockpiling of raw materials for the winter, scrap prices are expected to 
       continue declining in the fourth quarter.

MMK GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED RESULTS 

thousand tonnes         Q3 2021 Q2 2021 %   9M 2021 9M 2020 % 
 
Crude steel production     3,390  3,401  - 0.3 10,091 8,263  22.1 
Steel segment Russia      3,331  3,401  - 2.1 10,033 8,263  21.4 
Steel segment Turkey      59   -    -   59   -    - 
Pig iron production       2,624  2,640  - 0.6 7,836  6,823  14.8 
Coal concentrate production   867   874   - 0.8 2,557  2,222  15.1 
Iron ore production       802   790   1.5  2,222  2,255  - 1.5 
Finished products sales,    2,761  3,320  - 16.8 8,985  7,710  16.5 
including: 
Slabs and billets        45   74   - 39.3 172   20   774.6 
Long products          249   316   - 21.4 834   977   - 14.7 
Flat hot-rolled products    1,255  1,538  - 18.4 4,220  2,913  44.9 
Premium products, including:  1,224  1,392  - 12.1 3,770  3,800  - 0.8 
Thick plate (Mill 5000)     164   251   - 35.0 580   639   - 9.3 
Flat cold-rolled products    186   203   - 8.5 573   663   - 13.6 
Downstream products, including: 875   938   - 6.7 2,617  2,498  4.8 
Tinplate             42  43   - 2.1 129   131   - 1.3 
Galvanised steel        514   538   - 4.5 1,490  1,275  16.9 
Polymer-coated steel      131   158   - 17.1 439   517   - 15.1 
Band              30   35   - 13.7 100   89   12.9 
Formed section         21   17   22.3  64   87   - 25.8 
Pipe              14   24   - 41.1 51   59   - 13.6 
Metalware            109   118   - 7.8 333   307   8.5 
Other metal products      2    4    - 48.2 10   33   - 68.9 
Share of premium products    44.3%  41.9%     42.0%  49.3%

CONSOLIDATED PRICES

FOR METAL PRODUCTS 

USD/tonne            Q3 2021 Q2 2021 %   9M 2021 9M 2020 % 
 
Average price per tonne:    1,057  944   12.0 904   551   64.1 
Slabs and billets        612   626   - 2.2 604   255   136.9 
Long products          845   762   10.9 745   465   60.2 
Flat hot-rolled products    942   880   7.0  817   462   76.8 
Premium products, including:  1,237  1,073  15.3 1,052  643   63.6 
Thick plate (Mill 5000)     918   746   23.1 772   596   29.5 
Flat cold-rolled products    1,088  989   10.0 938   553   69.6 
Downstream products, including: 1,329  1,179  12.7 1,139  678   68.0 
Tinplate            1,109  849   30.6 897   722   24.2 
Galvanised steel        1,356  1,198  13.2 1,151  655   75.7 
Polymer-coated steel      1,605  1,482  8.3  1,395  786   77.5 
Band              1,207  1,028  17.4 1,000  610   63.9 
Formed section         1,156  1,149  0.6  1,038  675   53.8 
Pipe              1,004  969   3.6  915   514   78.0 
Metalware            1,058  893   18.5 926   629   47.2 
Other metal products      1,763  1,426  23.6 1,449  695   108.5 
+ 12.0% Q-o-Q 
       Average selling prices for Q3 2021 grew by 12.0% q-o-q to USD 1,057 per tonne amid the ongoing upward 
AVERAGE    trend in global prices for metal products. Year-on-year, prices grew by 64.1% to USD 904 per tonne, 
SELLING PRICE driven by favourable market dynamics and due to last year's low base.

MMK GROUP'S PERFORMANCE

ACROSS CORE SEGMENTS

STEEL SEGMENT RUSSIA 

thousand tonnes         Q3 2021 Q2 2021 %   9M 2021 9M 2020 % 
 
Crude steel production     3,331  3,401  - 2.1 10,033 8,263  21.4 
Pig iron production       2,624  2,640  - 0.6 7,836  6,823  14.8 
Finished products sales,    2,692  3,288  - 18.1 8,833  7,336  20.4 
including: 
Slabs and billets        45   74   - 39.3 172   20   774.6 
Long products          249   316   - 21.4 834   977   - 14.7 
Flat hot-rolled products    1,396  1,721  - 18.9 4,687  3,038  54.3 
Premium products, including:  1,014  1,177  - 14.8 3,141  3,301  - 4.9 
Thick plate (Mill 5000)     164   251   - 35.0 580   639   - 9.3 
Flat cold-rolled products    199   203   - 2.1 586   673   - 13.0 
Downstream products, including: 641   723   - 11.3 1,975  1,989  - 0.7 
Tinplate            42   43   - 2.1 129   131   - 1.3 
Galvanised steel        325   350   - 7.3 945   897   5.4 
Polymer-coated steel      97   131   - 25.6 353   386   - 8.5 
Band              30   35   - 13.7 100   89   12.9 
Formed section         21   17   22.3  64   87   - 25.8 
Pipe              14   24   - 41.1 51   59   - 13.6 
Metalware            109   118   - 7.8 324   307   5.6 
Other metal products      2    4    - 49.4 8    32   - 76.1 
Share of premium products    37.3%  35.8%     35.6%  45.0% 
- 18.1% Q-o-Q 
sales of    Sales of finished steel products in Q3 2021 were down 18.1% q-o-q to 2,692 tonnes, due to the increase 
finished    in exports with longer delivery lead times. The 20.4% y-o-y increase in sales to 8,833 thousand tonnes 
products    in Q3 2021 was due to the completion of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500's modernisation. 
 
- 21.4% Q-o-Q 
        Sales of long products in Q3 2021 were down 21.4% q-o-q to 249 thousand tonnes reflecting a slowdown in 
sales of long business activity and replenishment of inventories. Year-on-year, sales decreased by 14.7% to 834 
products    thousand tonnes amidst scheduled repairs of rolling equipment. 
 
- 18.9% Q-o-Q 
        Sales of hot-rolled products decreased 18.9% q-o-q in Q3 2021 to 1,396 thousand tonnes, due to the 
sales of    increase in exports with longer delivery lead times. The 54.3% y-o-y increase in sales for 9M 2021 to 
hot-rolled   4,687 thousand tonnes was driven by the production growth at Hot-Rolling Mill 2500 following its 
products    modernisation. 
 
- 14.8% Q-o-Q 
        Sales of premium products in Q3 2021 decreased by 14.8% q-o-q to 1,014 thousand tonnes due to the 
sales of    increase in exports with longer delivery lead times. The share of premium products grew to 37.3% of the 
premium    sales portfolio. Year-on-year, sales decreased by 4.9% to 3,141 thousand tonnes as inventories were 
products    being replenished. 
 
- 35.0% Q-o-Q Sales volumes of thick plates from Mill 5000 were down 35.0% q-o-q to 164 thousand tonnes, held back by 
        the scheduled overhaul during the quarter. Y-o-y sales for 9M 2021 fell 9.3% to 580 thousand tonnes, 
sales of Mill following a change in the order mix and equipment repairs. 
5000 products 
- 2.1% Q-o-Q 
        Sales of cold-rolled products in Q3 2021 were down by 2.1% q-o-q to 199 thousand tonnes, due to an 
sales of    increase in exports. The 13.0% y-o-y decrease in sales for 9M 2021 to 586 thousand tonnes was due to 
cold-rolled  higher sales of coated steel amid higher margins and the replenishment of inventories. 
products 
- 2.1% Q-o-Q Sales of tinplate in Q3 2021 decreased by 2.1% q-o-q to 42 thousand tonnes amid ongoing highs in 
        equipment utilisation. Sales of tinplate for 9M 2021 decreased slightly year-on-year to 129 thousand 
sales of    tonnes. 
tinplate 
- 7.3% Q-o-Q 
sales of    The decrease in the sales of galvanised steel in Q3 2021 by 7.3% q-o-q to 325 thousand tonnes was due to 
galvanised   the increase in exports with longer delivery lead times. For 9M 2021, sales increased by 5.4% y-o-y to 
steel     945 thousand tonnes, supported by favourable market conditions. 
 
- 25.6% Q-o-Q 
        Sales of polymer-coated steel decreased by 25.6% q-o-q to 97 thousand tonnes, reflecting last quarter's 
SALES OF    high base and slowdown in the business activity of major consumers. Year-on-year, sales were down 8.5% 
POLYMER-COATED to 353 thousand tonnes, due to the increase in sales of galvanised steel promising higher margins. 
STEEL

STEEL SEGMENT TURKEY 

thousand tonnes               Q3 2021 Q2 2021 %   9M 2021 9M 2020 % 
 
Crude steel production            59   -    -   59   -    - 
Finished products sales,           249   221   12.9 665   522   27.7 
including: 
Flat hot-rolled products           26   6    359.0 35   12   181.6 
Premium products, including:         223   215   3.6  631   509   24.0 
Flat cold-rolled products          -    -    -   -    -    - 
Downstream products, including:       223   215   3.6  631   509   24.0 
Galvanised steel               189   187   0.8  545   378   44.1 
Polymer-coated steel             34   27   23.2 86   131   - 34.5 
Share of premium products          89.4%  97.4%     94.8%  97.6% 
Intersegment sales from Steel segment Russia 180   189   - 4.6 514   147   249.3 
+ 12.9% Q-o-Q 
SALES OF   The sales of finished products in the Turkish steel segment in Q3 2021 were up 12.9% q-o-q to 249 
FINISHED   thousand tonnes, reflecting the favourable market conditions and the launch of the hot-rolling complex in 
PRODUCTS   July. At the same time, exports remained high and exceeded domestic sales in Turkey. 
       Sales were up 27.7% y-o-y to 665 thousand tonnes driven by the release of pent-up demand that built up 
       throughout the pandemic and the lockdown restrictions of 2020.

COAL MINING SEGMENT 

thousand tonnes     Q3 2021 Q2 2021 %   9M 2021 9M 2020 % 
 
Coking coal mining    1,232  1,098  12.3  3,612  3,168  14.0 
Coking coal processing  1,483  1,496  - 0.9 4,336  3,886  11.6 
Mined          1,206  1,068  12.9  3,452  3,568  - 3.3 
Purchased        212   358   - 40.8 683   318   114.6 
Toll           66   70   - 6.6 201   -    - 
Coking coal concentrate 867   874   - 0.8 2,557  2,222  15 
 
+ 12.3% Q-o-Q  Coking coal production in Q3 2021 amounted to 1,232 thousand tonnes, up 12.3% y-o-y, due to the 
         completion of face transfer operations at the Kostromovskaya mine. Coking coal production increased by 
COKING COAL   14.0% y-o-y to 3,612 thousand tonnes as MMK's demand for concentrate grew. 
PRODUCTION 
- 0.8% Q-o-Q 
         Coking coal concentrate production in Q3 2021 slightly increased quarter-on-quarter to 867 thousand 
COKING COAL   tonnes. Coal concentrate production was up 15.1% y-o-y to 2,557 thousand tonnes amid higher demand 
CONCENTRATE   from MMK. 
PRODUCTION

MMK GROUP'S

SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE (ESG) 

HIGHLIGHTS     -- In August 2021, MMK's sustainability report made it into the top five among global 
         steelmakers. The ESG Reporting Awards 2021 by ESG Investing recognised MMK Group's non-financial 
         reporting among the world's best in the Metals & Mining category. 
          -- On 19 August 2021, MMK published its full ESG Data Pack affirming its commitment to 
         openness and transparency in engagements with all external communities, from buyers and suppliers to 
         investors, authorities, employees and other stakeholders. 
 
          -- On 16 September 2021, MMK and SMS group GmbH signed a Memorandum of Understanding that 
         states both companies' intention to cooperate in order to reduce - potentially to zero - CO2 
         emissions. 
 
                   Q3 2021 Q2 2021 %   9M 2021 9M 2020 % 
 
LTIFR                0.61  1.16  - 47.4 0.98  0.67  46.3 
Gross air emissions, thousand tonnes 47.2  46.6  1.3  141.4  122.8  15.1 
Specific air emissions, kg/tonne   14.2  13.7  3.4  14.1  14.9  - 5.1 
+ 46.3% Y-o-Y 
ltifr     The LTIFR for 9M 2021 increased by 46.3% y-o-y to 0.98, reflecting an increase in the number of 
       ice-related accidents amidst more abrupt temperature changes in early 2021 as compared to 2020. The Group 
       continues to implement initiatives to address the root causes of accidents and improve the production 
       safety culture. 
 
       Specific air emissions for 9M 2021 decreased by 5.1% y-o-y to 14.1 kg per tonne, driven by an increase in 
- 5.1% Y-o-Y the share of scrap in the charge on the back of increased steel output by the EAF Shop. 
SPECIFIC AIR Specific air emissions increased by 3.4% to 14.2 kg per tonne due to an increase in sinter production as 
EMISSIONS   no equipment repairs were carried out during the quarter. 
          -- A retracement started in the global market, which, coupled with the seasonal business 
         slowdown in Russia, will exert pressure on the Group's sales in the fourth quarter. However, the 
         increase in output by the Turkish asset will support sales. 
 
          -- High utilisation of equipment that manufactures premium products will be beneficial for the 
         Group's sales portfolio, including an increase in capacity utilisation rate of Mill 5000 amid higher 
         demand from pipe industry. 
OUTLOOK 
 
 
          -- CAPEX for Q4 2021 is expected to grow q-o-q, in line with the implementation schedule for 
         projects pursued under the Group's strategy. 
 
          -- Operational excellence measures implemented under MMK's updated strategic initiatives will 
         further boost the Group's profitability in Q4 2021. 
 
ABOUT MMK 
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. 
The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel-producing unit encompassing the 
entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of 
rolled steel. MMK turns out a broad range of steel products, with a predominant share of 
premium products. In 2020, MMK produced 11.6 mln tonnes of crude steel and sold 10.8 mln Subscribe to our official MMK 
tonnes of commercial steel products.                           channel on Telegram to be the 
                                             first to know about key MMK 
??K is an industry leader in terms of production costs and margins. Group revenue in 2020 news. 
totalled USD 6,395 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 1,492 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest 
debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.06? at the end of 2020. The Group's 
investment-grade rating is confirmed by the leading global rating agencies Fitch, Moody's 
and S&P. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. 
 
               KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2021 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 915 380 6266        Financial calendar 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
               25 October  Q3 and 9M 2021 IFRS financials 
 
               26-28 October Non-deal roadshow (NDR), online 
ESG DEPARTMENT Yaroslava Vrubel +7 982 282 9682 vrubel.ys@mmk.ru COMMUNICATIONS DEPARTMENT Dmitry Kuchumov +7 985 219 2874 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru Oleg Egorov +7 903 971 8837 egorov.oa@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 124185 
EQS News ID:  1240350 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1240350&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 13, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

