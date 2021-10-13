HR Path Announces the Merger with PlusHR Group

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path is pleased to announce its merger with PlusHR Group, a leading HR and Recruitment company in the United Kingdom that specialises in the recruitment of HR professional through its Consult business and outsourced HR and provides HR consultancy for small and large UK companies with offices in Southampton, Hampshire.

HR Path, a global leader and expert in the Human Resources sector founded in 2001 by Cyril Courtin and Francois Boulet. We offer comprehensive HR services ranging from strategic thinking to the deployment of integrated solutions, support and managed payroll services.

PlusHR has an established team of CIPD (The Chartered Institute of Personnel Development) qualified HR professionals trusted by the UK'S biggest brands and ambitious growing businesses. PlusHR's diverse client portfolio covers small, medium, and large businesses across various sectors. Some of their key specialties include HR legal compliance audit, template/bespoke HR polices, employee handbooks and contracts of employment, HR management of employees, and affordable qualified HR advice and guidance for SME's. Consult Recruitment is a division of PlusHR that is a boutique HR recruitment partner that specializes in mid-senior HR placements across the UK.

The Consult business is one of the UK's leading recruitment firms that specialises in the recruitment of HR professionals for Corporates across the UK.

"HR Path continues its business development. It is with pleasure that we welcome our newest partner, Marc Bishop to HR Path. This merger will help us develop all HR activities in their markets and will allow our current customers to benefit from new services such as HR and Recruitment outsourcing." said François Boulet, Co-Chief Executive Officer of HR Path.

"With Plus HR onboard, we will add to HR Path's global footprint with extended coverage across Europe and welcome the addition of global references." said, Thomas Ortega, Partner, HR Path.

"Joining forces with HR Path will allow us to expand our portfolio of services. By leveraging HR Path's global footprint, this furthers our offerings to existing and new clients. Our employees will benefit from a broader set of career paths, a wider range of projects and being part of a larger global team to deliver for our customers." said, Marc Bishop, Owner and Managing Director, PlusHR.

About HR Path

HR Path, an expert, and a major player in Human Resources, helps companies for who the human experience is essential to their digital transformation. Advise, Implement & Run are the 3 business lines of HR Path which contribute our customers corporate HR performance.

Created in 2001 in Paris, France and with its 1,250 talents, HR Path advises, integrates, and operates for more than 1,500 clients in 18 countries. Its turnover to date amounts to

£110 million euros.

About PlusHR

PlusHR was founded in 2006 working with the world's biggest brand names from EMI Music to Hitachi to provide leading HR Consulting services for a range of complex and strategic HR projects. Following this the PlusHR team noticed a gap in the market for innovative HR outsourcing and HR Management Support in London, as well as HR Advisory and recruitment services that offered real commercial value to exciting growing startups and ambitious SME's. More than a decade later PlusHR are one of the UK's leading HR Consultancy and HR Outsourcing providers with offices in Southampton, Hampshire.

About Consult

Founded in 1989, Consult is a group of like-minded consultants who take HR recruitment very seriously. Our consultants are focused but friendly, consultative, collaborative and incredibly committed.

With 30 years experience of finding business savvy HR professionals for organisations who understand the commercial value that HR can have on driving a high-performance culture.

Contact Details:

Fabienne Latour

fabienne.latour@hr-path.com