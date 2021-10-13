DJ PAO Severstal: Notice of Q3 2021 operational and financial results

Notice of Q3 2021 operational and financial results

PAO Severstal (MOEX: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, will report its Q3 2021 operational and financial results on 18 October 2021 at 8.00 am (London), 10.00 am (Moscow).

A conference call on Q3 & 9m 2021 results for investors and analysts hosted by Alexey Kulichenko, Chief Financial Officer, will be held on 18 October 2021 at 12.00 (London)/ 14.00 (Moscow).

To join the webcast (with registration form) please follow the link:

https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=314887

We recommend that participants start dialing in 10 minutes prior to ensure a timely start of the conference call.

To join the conference call, please dial:

United Kingdom Number:

+44 203 984 9844 (local access)

+44 800 011 9129 (toll free)

US Number:

+1 718 866 4614 (local access)

+1 888 686 3653 (toll free)

Russian Dial:

+7 495 283 98 58 (local access)

Participant code: 314887

Replay will be available on https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=314887

Financial statements will be available at http://www.severstal.com/eng/ir/results_and_reports

For further information, please contact:

Severstal Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com

na.klimantov@severstal.com

Severstal Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD6,870 mln and EBITDA of USD2,422 mln in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 mln tonnes. www.severstal.com

