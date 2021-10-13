Infortrend Technology: Infortrend Launches Scale-Out Unified Storage EonStor GS U.2 to Provide Higher Expandability and Faster Data I/O Solution

TAIPEI, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, has launched EonStor GS U.2 - a scale-out unified U.2 NVMe SSD enterprise storage. It supports both block and file level scale-out expandability to linearly increase capacity and performance in accordance with growing storage demands.

EonStor GS (GS) unified SAN/NAS storage is designed for enterprises' mixed workload environments, e.g., database, virtualization, media post-production, and file sharing. GS offers enterprises optimal capacity and performance: Initial deployment can start with one GS and, when needed, users just add new GS to form a cluster with up to 4 appliances. To enhance data processing with high IOPS and low latency, GS supports the mainstream U.2 SSD. One GS can deliver up to 1000K IOPS and 20GB/s throughput.

GS provides a single namespace for Windows, Linux, or MacOS users access via CIFS and NFS protocols. GS simplifies IT management by supporting the auto-balancing feature, which ensures that data is stored evenly on each GS. For better cost-effectiveness, all-flash U.2 GS can be expanded with HDD JBOD, and the auto-tiering function migrates 'hot' and already processed data between high-performance SSD and budget-friendly HDD.

GS provides complete data protection: dual controller, power outages data loss protection, multiple RAID levels, snapshots for fast backup occupying minimal capacity, remote replication to public clouds. GS uses intelligent algorithm to extend service life of SSD, prevents simultaneous SSD failure, and notifies users to timely replace SSD. Users can intuitively manage multiple GS in the cluster through a browser-based GUI EonOne.

To welcome GS Scale-out U.2 storage, Infortrend introduces a new promotion: Now through the end of 2021, customers can purchase GS/DS and get optional data service software for free, such as SSD cache, auto-tiering, local/remote replication, file snapshot, and scale-out.

"For forward-looking enterprises seeking a competitive and cost-saving solution, we updated GS unified storage with support of scale-out expandability and U.2 SSD. Users can connect several GS into a cluster with optimized load balancing, increased I/Os, and tight data protection," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

