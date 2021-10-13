Two plant-based pork alternatives OmniPork Mince and OmniPork Strips have hit supermarket shelves across the UK.

OmniFoods announced that its 100% plant-based pork-style proteins are now on store shelves in the chilled aisles at Sainsbury's Stores. Great Taste Award-winning OmniPork Mince and newly available OmniPork Strips are now available at 119 Sainsbury's stores nationwide.

OmniPork series' incredible popularity is a credit to its tender and juicy texture, as well as its culinary potential, it can be seasoned, steamed, pan- or deep-fried, stuffed, or crumbled to create delicious dishes. (Photo: Business Wire)

OmniPork Mince is made using a proprietary blend of plant-based protein from non-GMO soy, peas, shiitake mushrooms, and rice, OmniPork's products contain less saturated fat, less calories, and zero cholesterol compared to animal-based pork products.

The innovative OmniFoods has brought its highly versatile 100% plant-based pork alternative across the UK, continuing its momentous global expansion. The all-purpose OmniPork series'incredible popularity is a credit to its tender and juicy texture, as well as its culinary potential, it can be seasoned, steamed, pan- or deep-fried, stuffed, or crumbled to create delicious additions to sandwiches, burgers, pasta sauce, banh mi, sushi, dumplings, spring rolls, fried rice, noodle bowls, and more.

"After the successful launch in the U.S. and Australia, we are thrilled to announce that OmniFoods is officially arriving in Sainsbury's in the UK. Together with our many restaurant partners, we believe we are bringing a whole new dimension of plant-based offerings that will accelerate the movement." said David Yeung, founder and CEO of Green Monday Holdings and OmniFoods.

After a recent launch with a series of popular restaurant partnerships across the UK, as well as available through Ocado and selected supermarkets, OmniFoods has attracted wide attention on social media @omnifoods.uk from people who appreciate the impact that food has on health, animals and the world.

About OmniFoods

Owned by Green Monday Holdings. OmniFoods' range of alternative protein products includes the OmniPork series, OmniSeafood series, and OmniEat series. With R&D in Canada and distribution network in over 20 markets, OmniFoods is partner to many of the world's top restaurants and retail chains including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts Farmers Market, Woolworth, Sainsbury's, Starbucks, McDonald's Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific Airlines, Disneyland Hotel, Four Seasons Hotels, Conrad Hotels, Grand Hyatt Hotels, and Pizza Express. For more information, please visit https://omnifoods.co/

