Mittwoch, 13.10.2021
Kurschance: Wird es jetzt richtig ernst?
WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Stuttgart
13.10.21
11:09 Uhr
13,808 Euro
+0,076
+0,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2021 | 12:05
84 Leser
Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Joint presentation of 3rd Quarter 2021 accounts

SpareBank 1 SMN and SpareBank 1 Østlandet will be presenting 3rd quarter 2021 financial results.

Time: Friday 29 October at 08:15 am CET
Place: SpareBank 1 Markets' premises in Olav Vs gate 5, Oslo

For those not able to attend the presentation, a live web-cast is available at:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20211029_7/

Questions for SpareBank 1 SMN can be submitted live in the broadcast or by e-mail to ir@smn.no.

The presentations will be held by:

SpareBank 1 Østlandet
CFO Geir-Egil Bolstad

SpareBank 1 SMN
CFO Kjell Fordal

The live presentations will be held in Norwegian. A recorded webcast and slides will be made available in English afterwards at:

https://www.sparebank1.no/en/smn/about-us/investor.html

A light breakfast will be served from 8 a.m.

Please register your attendance to corporateaccess@sb1markets.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
