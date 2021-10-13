The French energy group has invested US$100 million in Vietnam's SkyX Energy. The goal is to install 200 MWp of C&I PV rooftop capacity in the country.Investment management company, VinaCapital Group today announced that France-based EDF Renewables has invested US$100 million in SkyX Energy, one of its subsidiaries and the holding company of SkyX Solar. Serving the commercial and industrial (C&I) solar sector, Vietnam's SkyX Solar currently has around 100 MWp of PV projects either in operation or development, says VinaCapital, and it now plans on rolling out 200 MWp more over the next few years. ...

