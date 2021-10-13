Parallel Wireless Expands Israel Research and Development Center to Extend 4G and 5G Open RAN Development and Testing

Actively hiring to support 4G and 5G Open RAN development

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the U.S.-based Open RAN company delivering the world's leading All G, cloud-native, Open RAN solution, is expanding our Open RAN Research and Development Center in Israel to support 4G and 5G software development and testing.

Mobile Network Operators across the globe are quickly adopting Open RAN networks to deliver cost-effective, easily scalable, wireless broadband connectivity. Parallel Wireless is at the forefront of the telecom revolution driving All G - 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G Open RAN wireless networks into the future. In fact, Parallel Wireless recently joined the Israeli 5G WIN Technology consortium, leading important advancements in telecommunications.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, Parallel Wireless was formed in 2012, is growing fast, and has had many Open RAN mobile wireless network successes throughout the world such as Hotspot, Vodafone in Asia and Africa, MTN, Orange and more.

The Israel Parallel Wireless team recently expanded their presence, moving to a state-of-the-art 5G lab and testing facility in Atir Yeda in Kfar Saba in Israel. The Research and Development Center is expanding in Israel to develop and test 4G and 5G DU and CU software and 2x2 and 4x4 O-RAN Alliance compliant radios. The team in Israel, which was formed in 2018, will grow by over 25% by the end of the year 2021. Developments are underway to add 4G and 5G senior software product managers, system architects, cloud-native platform software technical leads, and more. Invest in and grow your skill set and career, drive the business, the projects, and the products, that will lead to the disruption in wireless networks. Check out Parallel Wireless career opportunities to learn more.

The team in Israel is proud to announce that Paula Netzer of the Parallel Wireless Israel R&D center recently won the Fierce Wireless Rising Star Award for her contributions to hiring and onboarding in a very short time frame.

Baruch Navon, SVP Head of Global R&D said, "Reimaginersat Parallel Wireless in Israel are working on leading edge wireless networks, enabling cost-effective broadband communications for people across the globe. At Parallel Wireless Reimaginers have a voice and influence, tremendous career growth opportunities, and they are shaping the future of telecommunications. In addition, I am extremely proud and thrilled to have Paula Netzer, a Fierce Wireless rising star, on the Parallel Wireless team in Israel."

About Parallel Wireless

At Parallel Wireless, we believe that software has the power to unleash amazing opportunities for the world. We disrupt the ways wireless networks are built and operated. We are reimagining how hardware, software, and the cloud work together to change deployment economics for our customers. Our ALL G (2G 3G 4G 5G) O-RAN compliant software platform forms an open, secure, and intelligent RAN architecture to deliver wireless connectivity, so all people can be connected whenever, wherever, and however they choose. We are deploying with leading global MNOs and have been recognized with over 80 industry awards. At the core of what we do is our team of Reimaginers who value innovation, collaboration, openness, and customer success. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com . Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter .

