Manufacturing giant JinkoSolar has set another world record for n-type solar cell efficiencies with its TOPCon technology, this time pushing to 25.4%. The new world record was confirmed by JET laboratories in Japan, and surpasses JinkoSolar's previous record of 25.25% set back in May.JinkoSolar today announced a new world record for n-type solar cell efficiency, at 25.4%. The achievement has been confirmed by the Japan Electrical Safety and Environment Technology Laboratories (JET), making it the fourth time this year that Jinko has raised the bar for n-type cell efficiency using its tunnel oxide ...

