Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers deepens commitment to drive positive global impact with new ESG strategy

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021, its new strategic framework designed to embed environment, social, and governance (ESG) best practices across the organization. To address the material topics identified for the organization through strong stakeholder engagement, the strategy focuses Colliers' efforts in three core areas:

Elevate the Environment: minimize environmental impacts in Colliers' own operations and through client services to elevate the health of our planet.

In keeping with the company's value to do what's right for our clients, our people, and our communities, Colliers will establish tactical plans and targets for each core area and audience (clients, communities, and Colliers) over the coming months.

To elevate the environment, Colliers today commits to setting a science-based target through the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) Business Ambition for 1.5°C program as well as achieving Net Zero for its own operations by 2030. In addition, as leaders in commercial real estate, the company will develop and deliver a Net Zero program to help building owners, investors, and occupiers reduce or eliminate their building-related emissions.

"ESG is the blueprint to doing what's right, one of our core values at Colliers and we are proud to deepen our commitments in these critical areas," said Jay Hennick, Global Chairman and CEO of Colliers. "Our enterprising people will continue to deliver exceptional results to Elevate the Built Environment for our clients, our communities and Colliers. Achieving SBTi emissions reductions and Net Zero for our organization by 2030 is an important part of this journey."

To lead this effort, Sean Drygas has been appointed Global Lead, ESG & Impact. This newly created senior leadership position underscores' Colliers commitment to improve its environmental impact and create economic and social value across the organization. Drygas will work closely with senior executives, and partner with regional leaders and experts to oversee the execution of the company's ESG strategy across the globe, including the development of tactical plans and measurable targets. Furthermore, he will ensure the right programs and governance are in place to accelerate the success of our ESG goals in tandem with our growth goals, facilitate data governance, establish measurement platforms, and report on sustainability performance.

"On the heels of releasing our first Global Impact Report earlier this year, Sean's leadership comes at a critical time to Elevate the Built Environment with strong tact. We are thrilled to have him on board," said Becky Finley, Global Chief Brand & People Officer. "Sean's extensive sustainability experience, vision for delivering meaningful change, and past successes in implementing strategic ESG programs give us confidence that we are well-positioned to take our impact to the next level."

Prior to joining Colliers, Drygas was vice president of Spark Power Group, where he led sales, marketing, product development, and sustainability solutions for the organization and drove industrial and commercial adoption of green energy solutions.

"I am excited to join Colliers in this foundational moment to work alongside the talented global and regional teams as we Elevate the Built Environment," said Sean Drygas, Global ESG & Impact Lead. "I look forward to building on Colliers' ESG initiatives to accelerate the success of both our teams and clients."

Twitter @Colliersor LinkedIn.



