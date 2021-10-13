CBD Life Sciences Inc.: CBD Life Sciences, Inc. (CBDL) Debuts Kratom for Treatment of Pain and Opioid Withdrawal

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Today CBD Life Sciences (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. announces that the company is yet again expanding its product line with Kratom, which is an outstanding addition to the already stacked list of products.

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is currently working with various kinds of Kratom based upon certain specific benefits. This product will be coming live to the LBC website along with eBay, Amazon, and Alibaba within a couple of weeks. The jar will contain 75 capsules and each capsule will contain 500MG. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "By adding this product to our shelves, it will open up doors to many different kinds of customers and it is becoming more and more known, so I think we got our hands on it at the exact right time!" Lisa Nelson also states, "As a medicine, kratom is used for anxiety, cough, depression, diabetes, diarrhea, high blood pressure, pain, to improve sexual performance, and to lessen symptoms of opiate withdrawal."

What is Kratom?

Kratom is the name of a tree from the coffee family native to Southeast Asia. Also known as mitragyna speciosa, it is grown in Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. Its leaves are dried and used to make tea or encapsulated and sold as a supplement. Kratom leaves can also be smoked like tobacco. The most common uses of it are to relieve pain, depression, and opioid addiction. The two most active compounds found in kratom, mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine, work on opioid receptors, but with fewer side effects. Kratom has been used for hundreds of years in Asia as a natural home remedy. Traditionally, it has been used to treat Fatigue, Pain, Diarrhea, and Muscle Cramps.

Survey

A 2015 study in Thailand that reported that people in Asia have been using kratom successfully to treat opioid addiction for decades renewed interest among researchers in the U.S.

For the current survey, a company and their team enrolled 2,798 people to complete an online survey on their use of kratom. They recruited participants online and through social media, as well as through the AKA. Overall, users were mostly white, educated, and middle-aged. Some 61% of users were women, and 90% were white. About 6% reported being multiracial, 1.5% reported being Native American or Hawaiian, 0.5% reported being Asian and 0.4% said they were African American. Participants were an average age of 40. About 84% of participants reported having at least some college education.

Of these participants, 91% reported taking kratom to alleviate pain on average a couple times a day for back, shoulder and knee pain, 67% for anxiety and 65% for depression. About 41% of survey responders said they took kratom to treat opioid withdrawal, and of those people who took it for opioid withdrawal, 35% reported going more than a year without taking prescription opioids or heroin.

As part of the survey, participants completed a Substance Use Disorder Symptom checklist to assess whether their use qualified as a substance use disorder according to the American Psychiatric Association Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition guidelines. Fewer than 3% of responses met the criteria for moderate or severe substance use disorder for abusing kratom, but about 13% met some criteria for kratom-related substance use disorder. This is comparable to about 8%-12% of people prescribed opioid medications who became dependent, according to statistics from the U.S. National Institute for Drug Abuse (NIDA).

CBD Life Sciences Inc. is getting close to its 3rd retail location along with a recreational marijuana facility. This will be significant as far as expansion and revenue go and CBD Life Sciences Inc. will keep the public informed moving forward.

The number of benefits CBD has is tremendous! These benefits may help with behavioral/neurological complications such as ADD/ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar, OCD, PTSD, epilepsy, Parkinson's, osteoporosis, and ALS. CBD may also benefit pain management that can stem from headaches/migraines, arthritis, cramps, spinal injuries, and fibromyalgia. CBD has been found to also have gastrointestinal benefits with gastro-disorders and complications such as anorexia, cachexia, Crohn's, diabetes, and nausea. Physical complications/disorders such as muscular dystrophy and even immune system-based deficiencies and other complications such as cancer and hypertension even our bodies way and ability to maintain homeostasis have all been said to benefit from CBD.

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including CBD Drops, Gumballs, Honey Sticks, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets and more. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

