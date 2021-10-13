Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Boston-based The Broadway Company, along with its partners, Stoneriver Properties and Brendon Properties Inc., has filed an Application for Article 80 Small Project Review with the Boston Planning and Redevelopment Agency to redevelop an existing industrial property at 202 West First St. in South Boston for commercial use.

Key Takeaways:

The plan is to redevelop a 14,153-square-foot parcel at the corner of West First and C streets with a five-floor, 49,532-square-foot building including a mix of office, life sciences, and research and development uses 24 on-site parking spaces, and an improved public realm.

In filing with the City of Boston, The Broadway Company noted that the redevelopment would help revitalize the First Street corridor, bring new employees to the neighborhood etc.

ABOUT THE BROADWAY COMPANY



The Broadway Company is an innovative, technology enabled real estate investment platform founded in 2011. The company's investments span asset classes and locations, including investments in multifamily, manufactured housing and single-family residences. The Broadway Company is an owner, manager, and operator. For more information, please go to www.tbcre.com.

Contacts:

Tom Palmer

617.755.7250

tom@tompalmercommunication.com

Source: The Broadway Company

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99493