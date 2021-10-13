228 MW hosting agreement is largest in Core Scientific's history, with an estimated capacity of 71,000 miners

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) ("Sphere 3D" or the "Company"), a company delivering containerization, virtualization, and data management solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Gryphon Digital Mining1 ("Gryphon") for approximately 230 MW of carbon neutral bitcoin mining hosting capacity to be managed by Core Scientific ("Core") as hosting partner. This hosting agreement is the single largest order in Core's history and represents yet another step forward for Sphere 3D and Gryphon in becoming the world's largest carbon neutral bitcoin miner.

This landmark hosting agreement will provide hosting capacity for up to 71,0002 state-of-the-art bitcoin mining machines, and furnishes the Company with a world-class partner to host the 60,000 Bitmain S19j Pro miners whose purchase was previously announced by the Company.

The agreement features the installation of digital asset miners at Core Scientific's state-of-the-art, 100% net carbon neutral blockchain data centers over the course of 14 months. As part of the partnership, Core Scientific will provide its industry leading digital mining fleet management and monitoring solution, Minder, data analytics, alerting, monitoring, and miner management services. Core Scientific's facilities offer 24/7 physical security and technical support operations, with teams available and able to attend to down units and perform repairs around the clock to deliver maximum uptime.

"We recently announced the single largest order in digital mining history through our purchase of 60,000 miners. It only makes sense that we would, through the great work and help of the team at Gryphon, choose the industry leading hosting partner in Core Scientific. Both Sphere 3D and Gryphon are committed to the professionalization of the crypto industry and are excited to work with a blue chip partner like Core Scientific. The commitment to carbon neutrality, industry leading infrastructure, and experience of the Core team were the deciding factors for us as we continue our journey to take the leadership position in crypto mining," said Peter Tassiopoulos, CEO of Sphere 3D.

"Working with and hiring the best is a fundamental philosophy at Gryphon Digital Mining and we could not have found a better hosting partner than Core Scientific. Core has a stellar reputation for being an enterprise-grade hosting services provider and we are excited to work with a similar minded, blue-chip partner. This agreement unlocks the operational capacity for our post-merger company to operate approximately 6.7 exahash of hashing power, which would place us among the top publicly traded bitcoin miners in the world," said Rob Chang, CEO of Gryphon Digital Mining.

1As previously announced, the company has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Gryphon Digital Mining which is anticipated to close in the 4th Quarter of 2021.

2 Based on the potential deployment of 71,000 S19j Pro Antminers

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) has a portfolio of brands, including HVE ConneXions, Unified ConneXions and SnapServer®, dedicated to helping customers achieve their IT goals. For more information on Sphere 3D, please visit www.sphere3d.com.

Investor Contact:

Kurt Kalbfleisch

+1-858-495-4211

investor.relations@sphere3d.com

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining is a Bitcoin mining operation with zero carbon footprint. Gryphon's long-term strategy is to be the leading crypto miner with a 100 percent net carbon-free energy supply. Gryphon provides reliable, low-cost hydro-electric powered mining with plans to expand to other renewables such as nuclear, wind, and solar power to lower mining's impact on the environment. Gryphon Digital Mining has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Sphere 3D (Nasdaq: ANY) through which Gryphon shareholders are expected to become shareholders of Sphere 3D, and the merged company would continue to trade on Nasdaq, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals. The merger is expected to be complete in Q4/21.

Media Contact:

Elyse Bender-Segall

PR Revolution

(516)901-9095

elyse@prrevolution.com

Investor Contact:

Rob Chang

Gryphon Digital Mining

(877) MINE-ESG (877) 646-3374

invest@gryphonmining.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99434