Veeva Systems: Veeva's TMF Bot Automates Processes for Faster Clinical Trials

New Veeva Vault eTMF feature uses artificial intelligence for greater productivity and compliance

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced the TMF Bot, a new Veeva Vault eTMF feature that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline TMF management and accelerate trial execution. The TMF Bot uses a customer's existing data to classify documents automatically, quickly, and accurately.

"We are processing documents more quickly and more efficiently with Veeva Vault eTMF and the TMF Bot," said Stephen van Arcken, senior clinical oversight lead at Cerevel Therapeutics. "With less manual intervention, we can save time and resources while increasing the overall quality of the TMF."

Automating trial processes with the TMF Bot can reduce the administrative burden on study teams and help alleviate the challenges of misfiled or misclassified documents within the TMF. This allows users to focus on high-value activities and improves TMF accuracy, timeliness, and completeness.

"Complexity across the clinical landscape continues to grow, driving companies to new and innovative solutions that can transform trial execution," said Jason Methia, vice president, Veeva Vault Clinical Operations strategy. "Using AI in TMF is an impactful and practical way to reduce administrative tasks in clinical trials, driving improved compliance and efficiency. The TMF Bot has auto-classified more than 40,000 documents across six customers since it was released, saving hundreds of hours in processing time."

Vault eTMF is part of the Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite, enabling companies to share information and documents across CTMS, eTMF, study start-up, and payments for better collaboration and increased efficiency throughout the study lifecycle. The TMF Bot is available now and included in Vault eTMF.

Hear Cerevel share tips and tricks to get started with the TMF Bot and learn more about the new feature at the upcoming Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Connect, 14 October 2021. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and stay up to date on program details at veeva.com/Summit.

