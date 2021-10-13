above & beyond Unveils The 'Unscrew The Planet' GreenGobs NFT Collection At Frieze London

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, above & beyond, the world's pioneering DirectToCommunity beauty brand, announces the launch of an industry leading NFT collection, the first ever linked to a physical consumer goods product, its reusable lip balm. In line with this progressive NFT collection, renowned Welsh artist Nathan Wyburn has collaborated with above & beyond to design a unique physical performance artwork to celebrate the launch of the Green Gobs NFT collection which will be exclusively revealed at Frieze, London.

WHAT ARE GREEN GOBS NFTs AND WHY ARE THEY RELEVANT?

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a digital ledger. NFTs can be used to represent easily-reproducible items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files as unique items, and use blockchain technology to establish a verified and public proof of ownership.

Green Gobs is a 5,000 piece NFT collection designed by British brand anarchists and creative activists, Zed Trafficker and Tiger Savage; each one individually linked to a laser engraved QR coded lip balm and minted on the Ethereum blockchain at opensea.io. Yes, there are rare ones. Yes, the distribution is randomised.

The GreenGobs NFTs can only be bought by buying a lip balm and 3 refills for £30 at www.nft.unscrewtheplanet.com Entering a 7 digit code and scanning the unique QR code on the lip balm container moves the GreenGobs' NFT piece from the private to public collection on the above & beyond Opensea page.

We intend to give NFTs a meaning by linking the emotional ownership of art with consumer products designed to be used for a lifetime. Art is not disposed of - nor should products be.

above & beyond launched in response to the fact that 91% of plastic ever made has never been recycled, ending up in landfill, and ultimately damaging our oceans with microplastics. 120Bn units of single-use plastic beauty & toiletries packaging are manufactured every year. The world embraces a buy, use, bin culture. We are addicted to the use of single use plastic for wildly inappropriate applications.

WE MUST GO ABOVE & BEYOND

above & beyond is a brand for good - determined to unscrew the planet, designing and manufacturing products that don't cost the earth. Our first product is a lifetime-use refillable lip balm with microplastic free, biodegradable and compostable refills. It's a world first. A lip balm may seem small and insignificant, but 91% of plastic packaged lip balms are landfilled or incinerated each year. We must move from FMCG to FMReCG*

Frieze London runs from 13th-17th October in London.

above & beyond website: aandb.world | NFT micro-site: www.nft.unscrewtheplanet.com

About above & beyond

Owned by Integro Innovations Ltd., above & beyond is a new skincare & beauty brand, designed and manufactured in the UK with a 'reduce, refill' approach to packaging and responsible use of materials and manufacturing. It is wholly owned by The King of Shaves Company Ltd.

About Nathan Wyburn

Nathan Wyburn is a Welsh artist, who specialises mostly in creating iconic celebrity portraits and 'Pop culture' imagery with non-traditional mediums such as Food (Marmite on Toast, Chocolate, Beans, Pizza, Sweets etc), along with other everyday items (Newspaper cut outs, Soil, glitter, Toothpaste, Motor Oil etc). He has also branched out into making art using his lips, tongue, feet and fingerprints! Taking inspiration from current affairs and media topics, he's never short of ideas and produces work on a weekly basis.

About Tiger Savage

Born in Manchester, Tiger Savage is regarded as one of the UK's leading female advertising creative directors, with an award winning career spanning three decades. From designing the single cover for the pop group Black, she has worked on a variety of global advertising briefs, projects and causes world-wide. Tiger is a co-founder and creative director of above & beyond.

About Zed Anwar

An award winning creative; a procurement professional for the NHS, known as Zed Trafficker.

*FMReCG; An acronym for Fast Moving (Responsible, Refillable, Reusable, Reimagined) Consumer Goods.