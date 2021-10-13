Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Quantum eMotion Inc. (OTCQB: QNCCF) ("the Company") a company with a mission to address the growing demand for affordable hardware security for connected devices. CEO of the Company, Francis Bellido, joined Stock Day host, Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Quantum eMotion was formerly called Quantum Numbers Corp.," shared Bellido. "We are developing what we call the next generation of cryptographic solutions," said Bellido. "These cryptographic solutions are based on a quantum random number generator," he continued. "We are trying to bring quantum level security to users."

"What does Quantum eMotions do and what kind of commercial applications do you want to bring forward?" asked Jolly. "The strength of encryption algorithms is going to depend on the quality of the random numbers that are used to generate the encryption keys," explained Bellido, adding that currently the process behind encryptions keys is insecure. "The solution to make these encryption keys uncrackable is to use pure random numbers," he said. "The only way in nature that you can rely on pure random phenomena is with quantum mechanics," said Bellido. "That is what our technology does."

Bellido then elaborated on the potential and importance of quantum random number generators. "Cyber security is becoming such a huge problem, and it is not getting better," said Bellido. "The quantum revolution is looming; it is coming," shared Bellido, noting the emergence of quantum computers, which will increase the current cyber security problem. "For quantum threats, you need quantum solutions."

"What is the status of your technology and when do you think you'll bring a commercial application to fruition?" asked Jolly. "Right now, we have an operational prototype, and we know that the technology works," said Bellido. "What we are doing now is finalizing the manufacturing process of our first product, which would be a portable hardware solution," he explained. "It would enable anyone using the internet to communicate uncrackable information over any device."

