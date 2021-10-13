Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni, 0.61% Cu, Including 4.5 metres of 2.96% Ni, 1.66% Cu, and 1.5 metres of 4.17% Ni, 2.14% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, NW Ontario.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an additional update for the ongoing 10,000 metre diamond drilling program at the 100% owned Kenbridge Nickel Project located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario.

Highlights include KB21-202 which intersected two nickel-copper zones at a drill depth of 663.0 metres and 693.7 metres. The two zones are interpreted to represent the downdip extension of the two horizons known as "Zone A and Zone B", the zones intersected in holes KB21-198 and KB21-200. In KB21-202 Zone A returned 25.5 metres of 1.13% Ni and 0.61% Cu including higher grade intersections of 4.5 metres of 2.96% Ni and 1.66% Cu and 1.5 metres of 4.17% Ni and 2.14% Cu. This hole was targeted approximately 200 metres down dip of previously released hole KB21-198 which returned 25.6 metres of 1.03% Ni and 0.41% Cu (see press release October 7, 2021). In KB21-202, Zone B returned 13.5 metres of 0.25% Ni and 0.13% Cu.

Assay results for drill holes KB21-201 and 202 of the current drilling program are provided in the table below. Holes KB21-198 through KB21-200 have been previously reported.

Hole KB21-201 intersected one zone at a drill depth of 762.0 metres. Zone A returned 1.5 metres of 0.52% Ni and 0.22% Cu. This hole was targeted north of holes KB21-202 and KB21-198.

Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveys have been completed on drill holes KB21-198 and KB21-200. Interpretation suggests that two parallel, steeply dipping, strongly conductive zones extend below the intersections from those holes. Hole KB21-202 appears to confirm this interpretation. Hole KB21-204 was targeted to test these same interpreted conductors approximately 200 metres down dip of KB21-202. The hole has been completed with assays pending. Hole KB21-203 has been suspended due to drill hole conditions. A geophysical crew has been mobilized to the site to survey holes KB21-199, 201, 202, and 204. The TDEM surveys will aid in guiding additional diamond drilling.

Table 1.

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) %Ni %Cu %Co KB21-202 A-Zone 663.0 688.5 25.5 1.13 0.61 0.030 including 672.0 676.5 4.5 2.96 1.61 0.066 including 673.5 675.0 1.5 4.17 2.14 0.082 B-Zone 697.5 711.0 13.5 0.25 0.13 0.010 KB21-201 762.0 763.5 1.5 0.52 0.22 0.015

The current drill program is designed to target the down dip and along strike extension of the Kenbridge Ni-Cu Deposit. The Company additionally plans to test the Kenbridge North target with diamond drilling during the current drill campaign. The Kenbridge North target is located approximately 2.5 kilometres north of the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit and was identified from a ground based Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) survey completed in early 2021. The Kenbridge North target is interpreted to represent similar rock types that host the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit. This combined with the EM signature, Kenbridge North is a high priority drill target similar to the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit model (SEDAR, May 5, 2021).

Figure 1.

Section looking south. Green outline is the current Mineral Resource. Blue and purple are associated gabbro pyroxenite favorable host rocks. Hole 204 is located approximately 150m below the deepest drill hole intersection completed in the 1950's (Drill hole K2011- 4.25% Ni over 3m)

The Company previously released an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Atikwa Lake Area, Northwestern Ontario (SEDAR June 1, 2021).

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company whose flag ship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit located in the Kenora Mining District, Ontario. Tartisan also owns; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. owns an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Limited, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited, Peruvian Metals Corp. and Silver Bullet Mines Inc.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN; OTC:TTSRF; FSE:A2D). Currently, there are 110,817,303 shares outstanding (122,113,344 fully diluted).

Dean MacEachern P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: Tartisan Nickel Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/667852/Tartisan-Nickel-Corp-Intersects-255-metres-of-113-Ni-061-Cu-Including-45-metres-of-296-Ni-166-Cu-and-15-metres-of-417-Ni-214-Cu-at-the-Kenbridge-Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Project-NW-Ontario