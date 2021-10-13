Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 13.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Kurschance: Wird es jetzt richtig ernst?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 901629 ISIN: US3030751057 Ticker-Symbol: FA1 
Tradegate
11.10.21
18:55 Uhr
353,00 Euro
+6,40
+1,85 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
356,00357,2015:41
356,60358,2015:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.10.2021 | 14:05
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet Acquires Cobalt Software, Inc.

Deal expands FactSet's private markets offering and enhances its PE/VC workflow solutions

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading service, today announced that it has acquired Cobalt Software, Inc. ("Cobalt"), a leading portfolio monitoring solutions provider for the private capital industry. This acquisition advances FactSet's strategy to scale its data and workflow solutions through targeted investments as part of its multi-year investment plan and expands its private markets offering. The transaction closed on October 12, 2021 and is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet's fiscal 2022 results.

"We see tremendous opportunity in private markets, and Cobalt's leading capabilities across portfolio monitoring, cash flow analytics, and benchmarking analysis offer great value to a wide range of private capital investment firms," said Goran Skoko, Executive Vice President, Research & Advisory Solutions, FactSet. "There is a growing need for a complete workflow solution for general partners that connects differentiated data with sophisticated tracking and portfolio reporting. Integrating Cobalt's offering into FactSet allows us to meet that need while adding proprietary fund performance content to our private markets data universe."

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Boston, Cobalt offers a next-generation portfolio monitoring platform that enables private capital firms to efficiently collect, analyze, and report on fund and portfolio company performance metrics and KPIs. Its personalized dashboards, advanced analytics, and on-demand reporting capabilities help general partner clients transform data into actionable insights, address complex limited partner demands, and competitively position their firms to understand what drives fund performance.

"FactSet and Cobalt share an unparalleled commitment to public service and we are delighted to be joining forces," said Jason Weinstein, CEO, Cobalt. "There is a large and growing opportunity to offer integrated workflow, data and analytics to the PE/VC industry. By combining our capabilities, we will be optimally positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for these solutions and deliver even more value to clients."

About FactSet

FactSetfor our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices. Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.comand follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.



FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.