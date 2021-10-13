Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a Company commercializing a dedicated breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers, provides updates on the following:

Q3 Milestones achieved as scheduled, including 3D imaging reconstruction software implementation, mechanical and electrical design, and clinical study design

IzoView engineering update

Meetings with Starfish Medical

Izotropic announced today that it completed noteworthy Q3 2021 milestones as previously announced and is currently ahead of schedule on its Q4 objective to begin the fabrication of IzoView.

Q3 2021 Milestones

3D Imaging Reconstruction Software Implementation

Izotropic entered into an agreement with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine to develop image reconstruction software (deep machine learning algorithms) to further improve the image quality performance of breast CT, as announced earlier this month.

An initial software demonstration has been presented to management and engineering teams and is progressing on schedule to be integrated into the initial IzoView clinical study units.

Electro-mechanical Designs

The mechanical, electrical, and control systems designs have been completed as scheduled. The Bill of Materials (a complete list of parts required to build the systems) has been completed, and the key components have been sourced and are on site. Additional customized electro-mechanical parts are currently being fabricated.

Clinical Study Design Finalized

Izotropic, with guidance from Advisor Dr. Craig Abbey, has conducted a number of extensive panel reviews through its partnership with Excite International and has received feedback from potential payor groups and radiologists on the clinical study design. As a result, Izotropic has modified and finalized its clinical study design.

IzoView Engineering Update

With electrical and mechanical designs completed, the fabrication of IzoView is now underway and ahead of schedule.

Under the leadership of Dr. Younes Achkire, VP of Product Engineering, Izotropic has been working closely with Starfish Medical to deliver a device design that will decrease the cost of ownership and minimize operating constraints in real-world settings.

"Great progress has been made on all engineering aspects. Izotropic's engineering teams are moving the focus to industrial design and designing for manufacturability. I am considering all manufacturing processes and lead times and feel confident that testing of IzoView can begin with initial phantom1 3D reconstructions in Q1 2022 as projected," said Dr. Achkire.

Meetings with Starfish Medical

Izotropic's management and engineering teams took advantage of recent changes in provincial and international COVID-19 travel restrictions and organized in-person meetings at Starfish Medical based in Victoria, B.C. Canada. The meetings focused on industrial design prototypes, capital components and parts procurement, timelines, and critical paths to undertake for the completion of the initial IzoView Breast CT device build.

The Company will share highlights from the visit to Starfish Medical on its social media channels and website in the coming weeks.

1 Phantoms are objects that stand in for human tissue to confirm the device is operating correctly.

